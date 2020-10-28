It's a battle for first place in the group as Club Brugge are set to host Lazio in Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium. The game is currently scheduled in place, but a current outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests have come to light impacting several Lazio players and forcing conversations about the future of the match. Both teams are tied with three points with Lazio holding the goal differential, setting up a match with huge group standing implications.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 28

: Tuesday, Oct. 28 Time : 1:55 p.m. ET

: 1:55 p.m. ET Location : Jan Breydel Stadium -- Bruges, Belgium

: Jan Breydel Stadium -- Bruges, Belgium Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Club Brugge: The Belgium side pulled off dramatic win against Zenit to open their group stage. The team opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, but gave away an equalizer with American keeper Ethan Horvath in the line of fire on an own goal. The club was able to put the match away in stoppage time with a goal from Charles De Ketelaere. The team will need a stronger showing in front of net if they are to prove they're a competitor, not just a spoiler, in the tournament.

Lazio: This Serie A side are coming of a win against Dortmund where they made quick work of the Bundesliga side winning, 3-0. Ciro Immobile opened the scoring early in the 6th minute, an own goal from Dortmund aided the lead in the 23rd minute and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro iced the game in the 76th minute. Current COVID-19 results has left the roster with only 16 available players, among those missing is Immobile. A heavily altered roster will have to ensure a result of some sort against their second place counterpart.

Prediction

Lazio are shorthanded, so this one becomes Club Brugge's match to lose. Pick: Brugge 2, Lazio 0