Club Brugge vs. Paris SG: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Club Brugge (home) vs. Paris SG (away)

What to Know

Paris SG and Club Brugge will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Jan Breydel Stadion on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Paris SG won 1-0 against Galatasaray two weeks ago. Club Brugge tied against Real Madrid 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point.

Right now, Paris SG (six points) leads Group A, while Club Brugge (two points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

We'll see if Paris SG can stay in the top spot. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch