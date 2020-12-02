Champions League Group F action continues on Wednesday with a must-win match for both Club Brugge and Zenit when they meet in Belgium on Matchday 5. Dortmund and Lazio lead the group with nine points and eight points, respectively, while Brugge need to win this one if they are to have any chance of making the round of 16. Brugge entered the day in third place with four points, while Zenit have one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Jan Breydelstadion -- Brugge, Belgium

: Jan Breydelstadion -- Brugge, Belgium TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Brugge +107; Draw +255; Zenit +250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Club Brugge: The team's attacking quality has been poor as of late with the team not scoring in its last two games. In fact, 210 match minutes have passed since they've scored a goal. They have to figure out a way to breakdown the physical, tall and strong defense of Zenit. Keep your eyes on Iranian Sardar Azmoun, who is one of the team's top scorers but hasn't found the net in UCL this season. He doesn't have much pace but can compete with his strength and height.

Zenit: This would be the perfect time for their first win of the group stage, and it could potentially put them in pole position to advance to the Europa League. But if that is to happen, the attack has to figure things out. The club is averaging 0.75 goals per game in the group stage and they aren't really entering this match on the highest note. They haven't won any of their last three matches in all competitions and failed to score against Arsenal Tula on Saturday. This is a match where Wilmar Barrios has to command the middle of the park and get the ball forward quickly.

Prediction

The Russian side gets revenge after losing to them at home to keep their Europa League hopes alive. Pick: Zenit 2, Brugge 1

