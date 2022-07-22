Liga MX showcases a fascinating matchup on Saturday evening when Club Tijuana takes on Club America in a primetime showdown. Club America has the recent edge in head-to-head action, winning the last four matches. Tijuana aims for revenge in a home tilt at Estadio Caliente.

Tijuana vs. Club America money line: America +107, Draw +235, Tijuana +245



Tijuana vs. Club America spread: Club America -0.5

Tijuana vs. Club America over-under: 2.5 goals



TIJ: Tijuana finished 17th out of 18 teams in Clausura last season

CAM: Club America won the last four meetings between these teams



Why you should back Club Tijuana

Tijuana certainly has revenge on its collective mind and plenty of motivation to pick up a badly needed win. Beyond that, Club Tijuana was notably better at home last season, averaging 1.35 points per home match across league play. Club America is not necessarily playing its best after losing its last two matches in friendlies, and Club Tijuana does have a dynamic force in Lucas Rodriguez.

The 25-year-old midfielder from Argentina led the team with six assists last year, ranking in the top five of Liga MX. He was also No. 2 on the team with four goals, and Rodriguez scored the only goal for Club Tijuana so far this season in league play.

Why you should back Club America

Club America had the joint-best aggregate record in Liga MX a season ago, and the squad is arguably the strongest and deepest in Mexico. Club America has tremendous defensive talent, headlined by Nestor Araujo and Sebastian Caceres, and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is top-notch. Club America was No. 2 in Liga MX in goals allowed (26) last season, with a top-three mark in save percentage at 76.9 percent. Club America also had the best clean sheet percentage (52.9 percent) in Liga MX, with plenty of offensive firepower.

Club America was in the top five of Liga MX with 44 goals and 28 assists, and Tijuana allowed the second-most goals (51) in league play last season. Club America has not lost to Tijuana since 2015, and the home team is struggling mightily in recent months.

How to make Tijuana vs. Club America picks

