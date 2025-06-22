PHILADELPHIA -- Summer tournaments can create opportunities for players to break out in big ways, and at Juventus, it may be happening before our eyes. Attacker Kenan Yildiz danced around the Wydad team on Sunday, dribbling and shooting at will en route to a brace and forcing an own goal while helping Juventus win 4-1. At only 20, the Turkish international is helping lead Juventus after breaking into the first team, showing signs of stardom in the days ahead.

"I would hate to be playing against him if I were the opposition. It seems like he's enjoying his football at the moment, and I'm sure he'll progress," Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly said about Yildiz's performance.

That enjoyment while playing goes a long way, especially for someone as young as Yildiz. Now with three goals in the tournament in only two games, Yildiz will have a shot at winning the Club World Cup Golden Boot, but his goals won't stop there. He was already productive for Juventus last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven more in all competitions, but there could be more to come this season. With Juventus also taking part in the Champions League next season under new coach Igor Tudor, Yildiz will be a key attacker in his setup, which can be aesthetically pleasing when things go correctly. And even if it doesn't, he has enough individual brilliance to make something happen from nothing.

Yildiz's second goal for Juventus is a good example of that. Juventus had good interplay to pull Wydad out of their positions, but the final ball skidded on the pitch, taking an odd bounce. That wouldn't be an issue with Yildiz taking it and firing an absolute rocket past El Mehdi Benabid for the goal.

Both of his shots ended up in the back of the net, and his positioning helped create space for other members of the team. Alongside Randal Kolo Muani, the potential is there for the Juventus attack to be among the best in Serie A. Not having won a Scudetto since the 2019-20 season, Juventus craves a return to their former glory as the most decorated club in Serie A. Wearing the iconic number 10, Yildiz will play a large role in helping bring that, especially with Dusan Vlahovic's future seemingly uncertain.

"I don't really need to say too much about him. His performances speak for themselves," Kelly said. "You can see the quality that he has when he gets on the ball. To be honest, before the game started, I said to him, 'Go do your thing, get on the ball, create opportunities' and that's just what he did."

Tests will come if Yildiz hits a rough patch, but that's where having a support system from experienced players can help ensure that he flourishes. Those small conversations, like what Kelly had with him, can play massive roles in helping settle a player's nerves before a big game, but Yildiz is also at home with the ball at his feet. Already racking up 21 caps for Turkiye's senior side, Yildiz is gaining plenty of experience that he'll be able to draw on ahead of an important season and potentially the 2026 World Cup.

Continuing on this path, he could end up etching his name into Juventus history, but of course, it's a long road. For now, the focus is on finishing out the Club World Cup on the strongest note possible. Juventus will have a strong test upcoming to determine who wins Group G as they face Manchester City on Thursday. If Yildiz can keep up this level of performance while pushing Juventus to another win, his exploits will be extremely hard to ignore.