The new-look Club World Cup is finally upon us, and with it comes a fascinating list of things to keep an eye on as the action gets underway.

An eclectic mix of 32 teams made the cut for the U.S.-set tournament and though the main objective of making as deep a run as possible is the same, the storylines to keep an eye on for each of them are wide-ranging. For Europe's super-teams that qualified for the competition, all eyes may as well be on the ultimate prize, especially for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inter after they missed out on trophies in their domestic and continental competitions.

Outside of the elites, though, the 22 non-European teams seem eager to impress in a tournament that could be used as a long-lasting measuring stick for their own abilities and the quality of the leagues and regions they play in. That includes the three MLS teams who are in the mix – Inter Miami, the Seattle Sounders and LAFC – as well as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who splashed on ex-Inter manager Simone Inzaghi but did not land a big name player for this tournament despite their attempts.

Ahead of the Club World Cup's first game on Saturday, here's a look at picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.

Did you know that you can watch the entire 2025 FIFA Club World Cup live on DAZN (for free)?

Club World Cup winner

Category James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Club World Cup winner PSG Manchester City PSG Real Madrid Biggest surprise team Palmeiras Urawa Red Diamonds River Plate River Plate Biggest disaapointment Inter Miami Inter Miami Al-Hilal Al-Hilal Top Scorer Erling Haaland, Man City (6 goals) Erling Haaland, Man City (7 goals) Erling Haaland, Man City (7 goals) Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid (7 goals) Player of the tournament Vitinha (PSG) Rayan Cherki (Man City) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Franco Mastantuono (River Plate) Player who earns a big move Vitor Roque (Palmeiras) Richard Rios (Palmeiras) Jamie Gittens (Dortmund) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Title winner -- Real Madrid

by James Benge

Simply put, they are the best team in the field and, given the absence of Barcelona and a few Premier League big beasts, there are not that many that can realistically hope to get close to them. While others have splashed the cash in the last few days and brought transfer plans forward, PSG haven't needed to. They already know they have enough.

Biggest surprise team -- Palmeiras

By Francesco Porzio

Franco Mastantuono showed to be one of the best players in the world and he's now set to join Real Madrid after the Club World Cup. The head coach, Marcelo Gallardo, has the experience needed to bring the Argentinian side to success, and thanks to a talented team he can hope to make his way in the tournament.

Biggest disappointment -- Inter Miami

by Chuck Booth

Miami's struggles in knockout competitions have been well documented and in the Club World Cup, it will show how far MLS has to go to compete with the rest of the world. Playing in a salary cap league, the Herons may have the best player in their group but depth wise, they won't be able to keep up as they crash out in the group stage.

Top scorer -- Erling Haaland (Man City)

by Pardeep Cattry

Erling Haaland is well and truly back from the ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines in early spring, playing seven games for club and country since May 2 and scoring in each of his last three games. Expect him to ride that form into the Club World Cup and do what he does best – score goals at an almost incomprehensible rate.

Player of the tournament -- Vitinha (PSG)

by James Benge

In the baking heat of an American summer, the most important players are going to be those who can dictate the tempo. PSG have one of the best in the sport at doing exactly that.

Player who earns a big move -- Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

by Francesco Porzio

The Juventus striker is definitely one of those players that can attract interest after the Club World Cup, as Vlahovic is reportedly expected to leave the Italian club in the summer 2025, as he has a contract running until 2026. The CWC might be his chance to show the world why Juventus paid around $70 million to sign him from Fiorentina in January 2022.