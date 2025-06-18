Animal rights organization PETA used the Club World Cup to stage a protest on Wednesday, sending two pitch invaders to Manchester City's game against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia to call out the killing of homeless animals in Morocco.

The two pitch invaders brought signage that read, "Morocco – Stop Shooting Dogs and Cats!" They were quickly tackled by security and taken out of Lincoln Financial Field. PETA has been critical in reards to the Moroccan government's treatment of stray animals.

"Dogs are being gunned down, set on fire, and killed in other horrific ways simply for the sake of a soccer tournament," PETA's executive president Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA is urging Morocco to stop the slaughter and uphold the country's commitment to treat animals humanely."

Though Morocco's King Mohammed VI issued a royal order in 2019 to end the country's policy of killing homeless animals, PETA claim authorities have not followed through with that pledge. The organization is now using the Club World Cup to shed light on the issue, notably with Morocco set to be one of the host nations for the 2030 World Cup. PETA is also calling upon FIFA to advocate for the end of this practice and for Cristiano Ronaldo to donate money to spay and neuter clinics in Morocco.

Wydad, the only team from Morocco at the Club World Cup, lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening match of Group G. They play Juventus next on Sunday, also at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.