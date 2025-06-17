PHILADELPHIA --If the Club World Cup is showing anything this summer, it's the incredibly passionate fandom that exists outside of Europe. Lincoln Financial Field was the site of an international party on Monday night as Brazilian club Flamengo defeated Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis 2-0 behind a goal and an assist by Luis Araujo. The Tunisian club were backed by around 10,000 traveling supporters from Africa, showcasing the power that the Club World Cup has in bringing fans together from around the world. Its something unique to these kind of tournaments, where teams who rarely play in the United States, let alone Philadelphia, have a chance to play in front of fans who traveled to show support or those who never expected to see a game played in their backyard, and they were sure to make their presence known.

The party started long before the game, with ES Tunis taking over Times Square in New York City before travelling to the game, while Flamengo opted to party on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, draping the Rocky statue in their iconic colors. In a warm-up for the World Cup in 2026, if this is the fandom that will show up for the 48 nations set to participate, including newcomers like Jordan and Uzbekistan, watch out.

"We're kind of used to this behavior from our supporters. They follow us through the world when we play," Esperance head coach Maher Kanzari said. "All Tunisians and all supporters are happy with our performance."

Despite the loss, that sense of accomplishment is something unique to tournaments like this. The Esperance fans didn't sit or stop singing for the entire match, with it turning into a battle of who could raise their voices the loudest during the match between them and the Flamengo supporters. It may have only been a crowd of 25,797, but felt like more, and it erupted when Flamengo found the back of the net in the 17th minute via Giorgian De Arrasceta, who continued his hot form with his eighth goal in his last 12 matches for club or country.

The Esperance players grew into the game and were unlucky not to draw level as noise levels rose in the stadium while Flamengo keeper Agustin Rossi was forced to make a few saves in the second half but the Flamengo support almost made the stadium shake as Luiz Araujo found the back of the net to add to his assist in the first half.

No matter how they do, both teams have histories of success, and it shows in their ultra-passionate fan bases who are ready to support their teams through thick and thin. Brazilian sides in particular have excelled in the Club World Cup, and Flamengo will have their sights set on advancing as far as possible behind their supporters. But no matter where the non-European teams finish, the support of their fans has been the storyline early in the tournament. From Esperance and Flamengo fans making their voices heard with their addictive and passionate singing to Boca Juniors fans taking over a Walmart, this Club World Cup has highlighted some of the world's most unique clubs via their most important asset.

Flamengo and Chelsea to be a heavyweight fight

Boosted by additions and their fans, Flamengo will go into facing Chelsea on Friday with confidence. Flamengo head coach and former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis acknowledged the quality that the Blues have, but that they'll be ready for the challenge. With Jorginho also having played for Chelsea, while a lot has changed under Enzo Maresca, there will be some familiarity with the setup.

The Brazilian side will also have a chance to shake off the rust with more training sessions under their coach,h but the most important aspect to toppling the Blues will be the presence of the 12th man in their fans. If Flamengo can continue to up the noise in the Linc, making it a hostile atmosphere for Chelsea, they could set themselves up with a chance to win the group, ensuring a favorable path to the final.