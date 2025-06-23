The field at the Club World Cup will whittle down from 32 to 16 over the course of the next week as group stage finales take place across the U.S., paving the way for the knockout stages that begin on Saturday.

As expected, the round of 16 is expected to mostly feature teams from Europe and South America, though that does not mean the tournament has not been full of surprises. South American teams have combined for just one loss so far at the Club World Cup, while Flamengo is one of only a handful of teams to book their spot in the next round with a game to spare after wins against Esperance de Tunis and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are in a strong position to be the only team not from those continents to crack the last 16 thanks to their surprise 2-1 win over Porto. Most of the teams who are expected to reach the next round, though, have yet to actually clinch their spots, setting up for a dramatic final round of group stage fixtures.

Here are the scenarios in each group as the Club World Cup group stage comes to a close.

You can watch all of the matches on DAZN (try for free).

Club World Cup tiebreakers

Group stage points Head-to-head in the games between the teams in question Goal difference in the games between the teams in question Goals scored in the games between the teams in question Overall group stage goal difference Overall group stage goals scored Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards) Drawing of lots

Group A scenarios

Palmeiras advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Inter Miami

Loss to Inter Miami AND Al Ahly win over Porto OR Porto win over Al Ahly AND Palmeiras beat Porto on goal difference

Inter Miami advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Palmeiras

Loss to Palmeiras AND Porto win over Al Ahly OR Inter Miami beat Al Ahly on goal difference

Porto advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Al Ahly AND Palmeira's loss to Inter Miami AND Porto beat Palmeiras on goal difference

Al Ahly advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Porto AND Inter Miami loss to Palmeiras AND Al Ahly beat Inter Miami on goal difference

Group B scenarios

Botafogo advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Atletico Madrid

Loss to Atletico Madrid AND Paris Saint-Germain loss to Seattle Sounders

Paris Saint-Germain advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Seattle Sounders

Draw against Seattle Sounders AND Botafogo win or draw against Atletico Madrid

Botafogo win or draw against Atletico Madrid Loss to Seattle Sounders AND Botafogo win against Atletico Madrid AND tiebreakers favor Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Botafogo AND Paris Saint-Germain draw or loss against Seattle Sounders

Paris Saint-Germain draw or loss against Seattle Sounders Draw against Botafogo AND Paris Saint-Germain loss to Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Pairs Saint-Germain by three-plus goals AND Atletico Madrid loss to Botafogo

Group C scenarios

Bayern Munich: Qualified for the round of 16

Benfica advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Bayern Munich

Loss to Bayern Munich AND Boca Juniors draw or loss to Auckland City

Boca Juniors advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Auckland City AND Benfica loss to Bayern Munich AND Boca Juniors beat Benfica on goal difference

Auckland City: Eliminated from the competition

Group D scenarios

Flamengo: Qualified for the round of 16

Chelsea advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Esperance de Tunis

Esperance de Tunis advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Chelsea

LAFC: Eliminated from the competition

Group E scenarios

River Plate advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Inter

Draw against Inter AND Monterrey draw or loss to Urawa Red Diamonds

Inter advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against River Plate

Loss to River Plate AND Monterrey draw or loss to Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Urawa Red Diamonds AND River Plate loss to Inter OR Inter loss to River Plate OR goalless draw between River Plate and Inter

Urawa Red Diamonds: Eliminated from the competition

Group F scenarios

Fluminense advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Mamelodi Sundowns

Loss to Mamelodi Sundowns AND Borussia Dortmund loss to Ulsan HD by same or larger margin as Fluminense's loss

Borussia Dortmund advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Ulsan HD

Loss to Ulsan HD AND Fluminense win or draw against Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Fluminense AND Borussia Dortmund loss to Ulsan HD

Ulsan HD: Eliminated from the competition

Group G scenarios

Juventus: Qualified for round of 16

Manchester City: Qualified for round of 16

Wydad Casablanca: Eliminated from the competition

Al-Ain: Eliminated from the competition

Group H scenarios

Real Madrid advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against RB Salzburg

Loss to RB Salzburg AND Al-Hilal draw or loss to Pachuca

RB Salzburg advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Real Madrid

Loss to Real Madrid AND Al-Hilal loss to Pachuca

Al-Hilal advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Pachuca AND Real Madrid loss to RB Salzburg OR RB Salzburg loss to Real Madrid

Pachuca: Eliminated from the competition