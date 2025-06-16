On Monday, Group D will kick off play as Chelsea, one of the favorites to win the Club World Cup, will host Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Black and Gold had to win a playoff with Club America to get into the tournament, replacing Club Leon, but they'll still feel prepared for the challenge at hand. Boca Juniors and Befica will also take the pitch in a match between two historic clubs before Flamengo close out the night facing ES Tunis in Philadelphia. Filipe Luis is one of the rising managers in world soccer and while he was linked to the Brazil job, leading Flamengo in the CWC will be quite a challenge, especially when a date with his former club Chelsea will be looming.

Monday's action will have a high bar to clear after Bayern Munich scored 10 goals past amateur side Auckland City FC but with evenly matched squads squaring off with each other, it's anyone's guess what will happen. LAFC will look to avoid being the third MLS side to fail to pick up a win in the competition but that's a tall task facing Chelsea.

How to watch the Club World Cup on DAZN

All matches will be airing for free on the DAZN app. From the group stage through the final, the games will stream around the world with no cost to access it. Click here to watch DAZN for free.

Monday's schedule

All times Eastern

Chelsea vs. LAFC, 3 p.m. (DAZN)

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. (DAZN)

Flamengo vs. ES Tunis, 9 p.m. (DAZN)

