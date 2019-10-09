Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to tabloid after self-led investigation and the internet loves it
A breakdown of the drama between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney, television personality and wife of soccer star Wayne Rooney, has long been suspicious that someone was leaking and selling stories about her life to the British tabloid The Sun. Rather than hire someone else to investigate, she took care of business herself with the help of Instagram stories.
On social media on Wednesday, Rooney reported her findings, saying Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie Vardy, who has played with Rooney's husband on the England national team, is to blame for the information getting leaked to the public.
Rooney posted a message with the caption, "This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it......"
Rooney claims that information about her, her family and her friends has been given to the newspaper without her permission, and when she eventually was fed up with all of it, she came up with the idea to zero in on whoever it was coming from. She pulled the ultimate sleuth move and decided to put out fake information about her life exclusively on her Instagram story, to see which stories made it into the tabloid.
She says it was hard not correcting the media when false stories were reported, but had to do it in order to find the culprit. The fake stories included Rooney going to Mexico to look into paying for gender selection treatment and the basement of her new house flooding.
Rooney then blocked everyone on her private Instagram account other than Vardy, who she claims was still viewing the posts, and was the only one. That when Rooney was able to close the case.
Vardy responded, saying she never sold anyone stories and added that many people have access to her Instagram account. She says she wishes Rooney reached out to her the first time this happened and that she has nothing to gain from selling or leaking stories to a publication.
Rooney retweeted her own post from January 27 explaining that someone has been leaking stories to the press.
The top comment from that day? Someone suggesting that she should tell people fake stories to see which one finds it's way to the public. Seems like she took their advice.
The internet works fast, and people have already taken to Twitter to react to the the drama. People were impressed with the lengths she went to find out who was betraying her trust, and as such, jokes and memes have been everywhere.
One person appropriately used a soccer meme to sum up the situation.
Editing television show and movie clips with Rooney's post was a popular move.
And the suspect is...
Many now want Rooney to start her own investigation business. I wonder what else she could solve.
-
