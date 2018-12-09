College Cup: Maryland vs. Akron pick, live stream, TV channel, how to watch NCAA championship online

Maryland and Akron meet in the final of the College Cup on Sunday night to determine the NCAA men's soccer champion for the 2018 season. Neither program has won a national title in the past seven seasons, and Akron knocked off two-time defending champ Stanford earlier in the tournament. A full bracket can be found here.

Here's info on how to watch, stream the game online and storylines for the 2018 College Cup final:

Maryland vs. Akron: 2018 College Cup

Date : Sunday, Dec. 9



: Sunday, Dec. 9 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Harder Stadium; Santa Barbara, Calif.



: Harder Stadium; Santa Barbara, Calif. TV channel : ESPNU



: ESPNU Streaming: WatchESPN

Storylines

Maryland: The Terps are looking for their first championship since 2008. Maryland is back in the title game for the first time since 2013, and the program has defeated NC State, Duke, Kentucky and Indiana in the NCAA Tournament to reach the final.

Akron: The Zips have made an impressive run through the tournament field as an unseeded underdog. In addition to beating Stanford in the Elite Eight, Akron has also taken out top-seeded Wake Forest, and was a 5-1 winner over Michigan State in Final Four. Akron has won one NCAA title in 2010 and has made the championship game two other times, in 1986 and 2009.

Pick

Maryland ends Akron's Cinderella run with a 2-1 victory.