College men's soccer: How to watch No. 25 San Diego at No. 23 West Virginia

How to watch the Toreros take on the Mountaineers

Two ranked teams, No. 23 West Virginia and No. 25 San Diego, take other on this Friday.

West Virginia enters the game with a 6-2-1 record and are coming off a 3-0 win over Penn last Saturday. In that contest, Rodrigo Robles Grajera tallied two goals and an assist while Andres Muriel Albino added a goal of his own to pace the Mountaineers. West Virginia has yet to lose in a ranked game so far this season as they defeated then No. 15 Coastal Carolina 5-2 and recorded a double overtime scoreless tie against No. 12 Charlotte.

San Diego enters Friday's contest with a 7-1-1 mark and is coming off a 2-2 draw with UC Santa Barbara. In that game, the Toreros received goals from Ross Meldrum and Freddy Polzer. San Diego has yet to face a ranked team this season and doesn't have any on their remaining schedule as of right now. This could be a big opportunity for the Toreros to make a statement against the Mountaineers.

Here's how to watch Friday night's game.

San Diego at West Virginia

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 4
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Streaming: SportsLive
