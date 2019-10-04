College men's soccer: How to watch No. 25 San Diego at No. 23 West Virginia
How to watch the Toreros take on the Mountaineers
Two ranked teams, No. 23 West Virginia and No. 25 San Diego, take other on this Friday.
West Virginia enters the game with a 6-2-1 record and are coming off a 3-0 win over Penn last Saturday. In that contest, Rodrigo Robles Grajera tallied two goals and an assist while Andres Muriel Albino added a goal of his own to pace the Mountaineers. West Virginia has yet to lose in a ranked game so far this season as they defeated then No. 15 Coastal Carolina 5-2 and recorded a double overtime scoreless tie against No. 12 Charlotte.
San Diego enters Friday's contest with a 7-1-1 mark and is coming off a 2-2 draw with UC Santa Barbara. In that game, the Toreros received goals from Ross Meldrum and Freddy Polzer. San Diego has yet to face a ranked team this season and doesn't have any on their remaining schedule as of right now. This could be a big opportunity for the Toreros to make a statement against the Mountaineers.
Here's how to watch Friday night's game.
San Diego at West Virginia
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Streaming: SportsLive
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every match as the Premier League season kicks...
-
UCL rankings: Chelsea makes huge leap
Where on Earth is Christian Pulisic, and what on Earth is happening to Real Madrid?
-
What to know from Wednesday's UCL games
Everything you need to know from a jam-packed day of Champions League action
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Suarez nets brace, Barca survives Inter
Barca battled back at home for three important points in the Champions League
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time