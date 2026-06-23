Colombia vs. DR Congo odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-10 run

Colombia looks to seize control of Group H when they battle DR Congo in a key 2026 World Cup matchup on Tuesday. Colombia opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, getting goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz, while DR Congo earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET from Guadalajara. The latest Colombia vs. DR Congo odds list Colombia at -185 to win (risk $185 to win $100), DR Congo at +550 and a draw at +300. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. DR Congo picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Colombia vs. DR Congo predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Tuesday on a 21-10-2 run on WC picks (+535). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Colombia vs. DR Congo and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Colombia vs. DR Congo:

Colombia vs. DR Congo 90-minute money line Colombia -185, DR Congo +550, Draw +300 Colombia vs. DR Congo over/under: 2.5 goals Colombia vs. DR Congo spread: Colombia -1.5 (+164) Colombia vs. DR Congo picks: See picks at SportsLine Colombia vs. DR Congo streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Colombia vs. DR Congo predictions

After examining Colombia vs. DR Congo from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+116). Colombia

have the ability to clear this mark on their own; they showed they could score by earning a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in the World Cup opener.

"Luis Diaz continues to be a standout player for both club and country, and this is a team that will not shy away from pushing for goals regardless of their opponents. I expect Colombia to press for multiple goals here, and to do what Portugal was not able to do." Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for Colombia vs. DR Congo at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Colombia vs. DR Congo at FanDuel here:

How to make Colombia vs. DR Congo picks

After studying the Colombia vs. DR Congo matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets that return plus money.. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Colombia vs. DR Congo? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Colombia vs. DR Congo, all from expert on a 21-10 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.