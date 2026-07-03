Colombia vs. Ghana odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 16-6 run

The final World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchup will pit Colombia against Ghana on Friday night. Colombia won Group K with a 2-1-0 record, while Ghana (1-1-1) was a third-place finisher in Group L. The Ghanaians are 65th in FIFA rankings, making them the lowest-ranked team to make the Round of 32, while Colombia is ranked 11th. Both nations have one all-time victory in a knockout round match at the World Cup. This will be the first competitive matchup between the squads.

Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium. The latest Colombia vs. Ghana odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Colombians at -195 on the 90-minute money line (risk $195 to win $100), with Ghana at +650, and a draw at +280. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Colombia are at -650 to advance to the next round, with Ghana at +410. Before locking in any Ghana vs. Colombia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Colombia vs. Ghana predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 16-6 roll (+833.5) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Friday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Ghana vs. Colombia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Colombia vs. Ghana:

Ghana vs. Colombia 90-minute money line Colombia -240, Ghana +800, Draw +330 Ghana vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals Ghana vs. Colombia to advance: Colombia -650, Ghana +410 Ghana vs. Colombia picks: See picks at SportsLine Ghana vs. Colombia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Colombia vs. Ghana predictions

After examining Ghana vs. Colombia from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-132). Both squads have played low-scoring contests thus far in the World Cup, with Ghana's matches averaging 1.67 total goals and Colombia averaging 1.33 combined goals. Overall, four of Colombia's last five World Cup matches have seen under 2.5 total goals, while four of the Ghanaians last five matches across all competitions have had under 2.5 combined scores.

"It could be a tight, tense game, as Ghana are well-drilled in defense," Green told SportsLine. "Colombia are likely to dominate possession in this game, but they'll need to be patient as they try to break down Ghana's low block." See Green's best bets for Colombia vs. Ghana at SportsLine, and you can bet Under 2.5 goals for Ghana vs. Colombia at FanDuel here:

How to make Ghana vs. Colombia picks

After studying Colombia vs. Ghana from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, one of which returns plus-money that he calls "a solid play." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what is the best bet for Ghana vs. Colombia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Colombia vs. Ghana, all from expert on a 16-6 roll on WC picks, and find out.