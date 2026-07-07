Colombia vs. Switzerland score, 2026 FIFA World Cup live updates: Winners to face Lionel Messi, Argentina

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The round of 16 is nearly over in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the quarterfinal puzzle is nearly complete. Switzerland and Colombia will square off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, for the last spot in the final eight and a date with Argentina on Saturday night.

Colombia enter as the favorites and dark horses to win the whole thing, hoping to follow up their Copa America runners-up performance with a chance to win the biggest prize of all. Switzerland, meanwhile, have held their own and cannot be overlooked, boasting talent across each line and more than good enough to top Los Cafeteros.

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