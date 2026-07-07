Colombia vs. Switzerland score, 2026 FIFA World Cup live updates: Winners to face Lionel Messi, Argentina

We're underway
1' Here we go! The game has started here in Vancouver: Let's see who will meet Argentina in the quarter finals.
The round of 16 is nearly over in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the quarterfinal puzzle is nearly complete. Switzerland and Colombia will square off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, for the last spot in the final eight and a date with Argentina on Saturday night.
Colombia enter as the favorites and dark horses to win the whole thing, hoping to follow up their Copa America runners-up performance with a chance to win the biggest prize of all. Switzerland, meanwhile, have held their own and cannot be overlooked, boasting talent across each line and more than good enough to top Los Cafeteros.
Follow along with our live updates below:
1' Here we go! The game has started here in Vancouver: Let's see who will meet Argentina in the quarter finals.
Let's take a look at the lineups now:
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari, Dan Ndoye; Breel Embolo.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, Daniel Muñoz; Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez, James Rodríguez.
Which dark horse will lead the race? It's truly up for grabs, but maybe the team with the healthier injury report will go further in the tournament. Pick: Switzerland 2, Colombia 1
Date: Tuesday, July 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: BC Place -- Vancouver, British Columbia
TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Odds: Switzerland +250 | Draw +700 | Colombia -600
What a day it's been so far—but we're not done yet. One final eound of 16 showdown remains as Colombia and Switzerland battle for a place in the quarter finals. The winner will face Argentina on Saturday. I'm Francesco Porzio, and we're underway!