Colombia vs. Uzbekistan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup schedule features a four-match slate on Wednesday, with the nightcap having Colombia facing Uzbekistan in a Group K contest. The Colombians are 14th in FIFA rankings as they're back in this event after not qualifying in 2022. The Uzbeks are ranked 51st as the World Cup 2026 will be their debuts in this tournament.

Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium. The latest Colombia vs. Uzbekistan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Colombians at -280 (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Uzbekistan at +900 and a draw at +370. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Uzbekistan vs. Colombia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Colombia vs. Uzbekistan predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Wednesday on a 16-8-2 run on WC picks (+435). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Uzbekistan vs. Colombia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Colombia vs. Uzbekistan:

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 90-minute money line Colombia -280, Uzbekistan +900, Draw +370 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals Uzbekistan vs. Colombia spread: Colombia -1.5 (+112) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia picks: See picks at SportsLine Uzbekistan vs. Colombia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Colombia vs. Uzbekistan predictions

After examining Uzbekistan vs. Colombia from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-118). Colombia were the second-highest scoring team in CONMEBOL qualifiers as their 28 goals only trailed reigning World Cup champs Argentina (31). Five of their last six matches, both competitive and friendlies, saw over 2.5 total goals scored, and the team still has maestro James Rodriguez. The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner also notched the 2024 Copa America Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

While Colombia are potent in attack, they are also giving in the defensive third as their 18 goals conceded during WCQ were the most among the six teams from CONMEBOL that made the FIFA World Cup. That should allow Uzbekistan to also play a role in over 2.5 total goals, as should the presence of forward Eldor Shomurodov. He just wrapped up a season in which he led the Süper Lig in scoring, and with 44 international goals, he is Uzbekistan's all-time leading scorer. See Eimer's best bets for Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Uzbekistan vs. Colombia at FanDuel here:

How to make Uzbekistan vs. Colombia picks

After studying the Colombia vs. Uzbekistan matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in another two best bets, including a prop on a player who dominated his domestic league. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Uzbekistan vs. Colombia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Colombia vs. Uzbekistan, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.