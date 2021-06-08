Argentina hopes to bounce back from the draw against Chile when they visit Colombia on Tuesday in World Cup qualifying. The hosts are flying high after a brilliant 3-0 win at Peru that boosted their qualifying campaign, doing it without James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Argentina enter in second place with a 3-2-0 record, while Colombia are in sixth with a 2-1-2 mark.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, June 8

: Tuesday, June 8 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquila, Colombia

: Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquila, Colombia Live stream: fuboTV (Watch it now)

fuboTV (Watch it now) Odds: Colombia +180; Draw +190; Argentina +163 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Colombia: They may be without some big names, but this team is more than capable with guys like Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel in the attacking third. But where this game will be won is defensively in the midfield. Expect Matias Uribe or Wilmar Barriors to be disruptive, foul often and look to slow down an Argentine attack that isn't very good at patiently playing in the attacking third.

Argentina: It's got to be cleaner in the attacking third. The team continues to remain Lionel Messi and everybody else. Somebody has to come in and be the key piece that connects with Messi, and it might just be Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzalez, who has performed well with him in the past. Look for Gonzalez to potentially slide into the XI in place of a guy like Lucas Ocampos, who failed to show up last time.

Prediction

Messi gets his team on the board with a first-half strike Pick: Colombia 1, Argentina 1