Colombia vs. DR Congo live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Colombia will face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after winning the opening match of the group stage against Uzbekistan, while the African side were one of the surprises as they stopped Portugal and drew 1-1 last week. This is a big chance for Colombia as they can clinch a spot for the round of 32 in advance of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's team in the last matchday of the group phase, hoping to end up as winners of the group. For the first time at the World Cup, DR Congo super fan Michel Mboladinga will be in the standings. He's a supporter who remains standing, statue-still throughout the match, for a very specific and meaningful reason.

What's the story behind the fan?

It all started in 1961: Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of what was known as the First Congolese Republic, was assassinated on Jan. 17 of that year during the Congo Crisis after Congo's independence from Belgium. Lumumba was executed by officials and soldiers of the breakaway state of Katanga after being transferred there from central Congo. Belgian officers and officials were directly involved in the events that led to his death. Four years later, in 1965, Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a coup and established a long-running authoritarian regime. In 1971, he renamed the country Zaire, a name it would retain until his overthrow in 1997. Mboladinga's gesture, maintaining a statue-like pose throughout entire matches, is a tribute to Lumumba and his dedication to the country; it mimics a post of a famous statue of Lumumba.

World Cup 2026: Why DR Congo superfan Michel Mboladinga dresses as a Lumumba statue for 90 minutes Francesco Porzio

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Colombia vs. DR Congo

Date: Tuesday, June 23 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Guadalajara Stadium -- Guadalajara, Mexico

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Colombia -187; Draw +295; DR Congo +544

Colombia vs. DR Congo predicted starting lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Luis Suarez.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzabe, Chancel Mbemba, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku, Ngal Mukau, Samuel Moutossamy, Noah Sadiki, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Colombia vs. DR Congo pick, prediction

Colombia were one of the most convincing sides in the opening round of the group stage and Luis Diaz stood up as one of the best talents so far at the World Cup. This is their chance to clinch the spot at the knockouts before facing Portugal in the last matchday of the first phase. Pick: Colombia 3, DR Congo 0.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.