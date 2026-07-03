Colombia vs. Ghana live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

Colombia and Ghana will meet for the first time ever as they face off in the World Cup round of 32. The African side have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since their memorable quarterfinal run in 2010, while Colombia are through to the knockout rounds for the fourth time in their history. The South Americans topped Group K with seven points, sealing first place after an entertaining goalless draw against Portugal at Miami Stadium. It marked the third consecutive World Cup in which Colombia have finished at the top of their group. Their campaign began with victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, with Daniel Munoz finding the net in both matches.

Ghana, meanwhile, secured third place in Group L with four points. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group match in Philadelphia, the African side had already done enough to advance thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama and an impressive goalless draw against group winners England. The winner of the tie will meet Switzerland in the round of 16 next week. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Colombia vs. Ghana

Date: Friday, July 3 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, United States

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Colombia -237; Draw +333; Ghana +731

Colombia vs. Ghana predicted starting lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey; Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo; Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Colombia vs. Ghana pick, prediction

Colombia are the favorites, and despite Ghana's positive start to the World Cup, they shouldn't have problems winning and advancing to the round of 16 next week. Pick: Colombia 2, Ghana 1.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.