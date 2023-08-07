Two of the Women's World Cup's giant slayers will meet up in the round of 16 with eyes on their first ever trip to the quarterfinals as Jamaica and Colombia meet on Tuesday. The slightly more experienced Colombia aim to regroup after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the group stage, but it will not be an easy feat for Linda Caicedo and company. They face arguably the most sturdy defensive unit left in Jamaica, who did not concede a single goal in the group stage and will no doubt use that as the foundation for a deep run.

Here's what you need to know for the round of 16 matchup:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, August 8 | Time: 4 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 8 | 4 a.m. ET Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo, Fox Sports app

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo, Fox Sports app Odds: Colombia +104; Draw +200; Jamaica +300

How they got here

Colombia: Colombia have oozed confidence since beginning play Down Under and picked up wins over South Korea and Germany to qualify for their second-ever Women's World Cup knockout match. The team's star is 18-year-old Caicedo, who is the tournament's breakout star and already has two goals to her name, but the team also boast attacking talents like Cataline Usme, who scored in the 2-0 win against South Korea.

Jamaica: Arguably the Cinderella story of the World Cup, the Reggae Girlz held the likes of France and Brazil to scoreless draws and are the only team left who have yet to concede a goal. Expect goalkeeper Becky Spencer and center backs sistera Allyson and Chantelle Swaby to turn up and preserve that streak. Forward Bunny Shaw, meanwhile, will be counted on to score and make Jamaica's first-ever time in the knockouts a memorable one.

Prediction

Jamaica will likely stump Colombia for most of the match, but the South American side have the quality in attack to deliver one moment of brilliance that can send them to their first-ever Women's World Cup quarterfinal. Pick: Colombia 1, Jamaica 0