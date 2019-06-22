Colombia vs. Paraguay: Copa America prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Colombia has the group wrapped up and can rest players
Colombia has already booked its ticket to the Copa America quarterfinals, and Paraguay hopes to do the same thing when they meet on Sunday in the final group stage game. Colombia has already won the group and can rest players, while Paraguay is coming off draws against Qatar and Argentina and needs something here. A draw could be enough, while a win will lock them into second place in the group.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Colombia vs. Paraguay
- Date: Sunday, June 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena Fonte Nova
- TV channel: Universo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Paraguay +160 | Colombia +180 | Draw +220 | O/U 2.5
Storylines
Colombia: The expectation is for Colombia not to play stars like Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, but the problem for Paraguay is, Colombia has so much depth and can still beat them without their top key players. Colombian doesn't have a whole lot to play for, but this it the Copa America. All of these guys want to win, and don't be shocked to see Colombia do just that.
Paraguay: Miguel Almiron was the best player on the field in the last game against Argentina. His speed gave the Argentina backline trouble, and expect Paraguay to try to find him towards the sideline and let him run at goal. He got the assist in the last game but also does well to draw fouls and dangerous set pieces.
Colombia vs. Paraguay prediction
Colombia's backups get a draw, but it's enough to get Paraguay through.
Pick: Colombia 1, Paraguay 1
