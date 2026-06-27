Colombia vs. Portugal prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup on Saturday

Colombia can complete a perfect run through Group K at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Portugal on Saturday. Colombia entered the tournament as a popular sleeper pick, but standing in their way is Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, who righted the ship with a blowout win over Uzbekistan last time out. Kickoff in Miami Gardens is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The latest Colombia vs. Portugal odds from FanDuel list Portugal as -115 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Colombia are +310 underdogs and a draw is priced at +270. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can get even more Colombia vs. Portugal picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Colombia vs. Portugal odds

Colombia vs. Portugal money line: Portugal -115, Draw +270, Colombia +310 Colombia vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 (Over +108, Under -132) Bet Colombia vs. Portugal on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Colombia vs. Portugal betting preview

Does Portugal have a Ronaldo problem? That was the question after the team's opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Now 41, Ronaldo has been criticized for demanding the ball at the expense of his talented teammates. A brace in Portugal's 5-0 dismantling of Uzbekistan quieted critics but with all due respect to the Uzbeks, that was the sort of team that Portugal should have throttled in such a fashion.

Ronaldo will now be tested at a higher level by Colombia. Brimming with talent, Colombia may lack Portugal's strength on defense (Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz is the lone standout on that side of the ball) but have notable attackers including Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz and Real Betis' Cucho Hernandez. Longtime fixture James Rodriguez is also still here. Colombia are already through to the Round of 32, but Portugal can take over the top spot in Group K if they win.

There's a version of this game that turns into a shootout, and there's another where Colombia sit in and make Ronaldo prove he can be reliable in his sixth World Cup against an experienced team. Whatever happens, the narrative machine will be firing on all cylinders when it's over.

Colombia vs. Portugal picks, prediction

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (+125)

The straw that stirs the drink for Manchester United, Fernandes hasn't taken quite as central a role for Portugal. Coach Roberto Martinez needs to find more ways to utilize one of the world's best midfielders. The Uzbekistan match turned into target practice and Fernandes logged an assist. With a tougher fight on hand here, Portugal would be wise to let him cook.

Luis Suarez 1+ shots on goal (-150)

No, not that Luis Suarez -- the Uruguayan legend hasn't switched teams. Suarez broke out in a huge way for Sporting in the Portuguese league with a 28-goal campaign and is now an important part of the Colombian attack. He should get at least one shot on goal.