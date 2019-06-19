Colombia vs. Qatar: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Los Cafeteros are in first place in Group B following a convincing victory over Argentina

Colombia announced itself on the Copa America stage by beating Argentina in the opener 2-0, and Los Cafeteros look to make it six points from six when it takes on Qatar on Wednesday in its second group stage game. After playing more defensive and going on the counter in the opener, Colombia has the chance to produce an emphatic victory here and book its ticket for the next round.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Colombia vs. Qatar

  • Date: Wednesday, June 19
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio do Morumbi -- São Paulo, Brazil
  • TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
  • Streaming:  fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Colombia -1.5 (+110) | Qatar +1.5 (-130) | Draw +400 | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Colombia: On paper, this should be a feast for Colombia. The lack of talent and discipline in defense for Qatar should see Colombia be able to create chance after chance. Expect Radamel Falcao to score, and Roger Martinez has earned the minutes after his performance against Argentina, scoring the winner.

Qatar: They produced quite a surprising result in the opener to draw Paraguay 2-2 and now have a bit of confidence. Getting a result here will be tricky, but if they can squeeze out another draw they'll put themselves in contention to advance.

Colombia vs. Qatar prediction

Falcao, Martinez and James Rodriguez score in a victory that sees Colombia suffer next to nothing.

Pick: Colombia 4, Qatar 0

