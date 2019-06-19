Colombia vs. Qatar: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Cafeteros are in first place in Group B following a convincing victory over Argentina
Colombia announced itself on the Copa America stage by beating Argentina in the opener 2-0, and Los Cafeteros look to make it six points from six when it takes on Qatar on Wednesday in its second group stage game. After playing more defensive and going on the counter in the opener, Colombia has the chance to produce an emphatic victory here and book its ticket for the next round.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Colombia vs. Qatar
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio do Morumbi -- São Paulo, Brazil
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Colombia -1.5 (+110) | Qatar +1.5 (-130) | Draw +400 | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Colombia: On paper, this should be a feast for Colombia. The lack of talent and discipline in defense for Qatar should see Colombia be able to create chance after chance. Expect Radamel Falcao to score, and Roger Martinez has earned the minutes after his performance against Argentina, scoring the winner.
Qatar: They produced quite a surprising result in the opener to draw Paraguay 2-2 and now have a bit of confidence. Getting a result here will be tricky, but if they can squeeze out another draw they'll put themselves in contention to advance.
Colombia vs. Qatar prediction
Falcao, Martinez and James Rodriguez score in a victory that sees Colombia suffer next to nothing.
Pick: Colombia 4, Qatar 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
England vs. Japan preview
A draw will be enough for England to win the group
-
Mexico vs. Canada preview
El Tri face their toughest group stage game on Wednesday
-
Argentina vs. Paraguay preview
Messi and company are looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing against Colombia...
-
England vs. Japan odds, best predictions
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in England vs. Japan...
-
Uruguay vs. Japan preview
Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Uruguay are on a roll after thrashing Ecuador in the opening...
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...