Colombia hope to set a record and advance to the final for the first time in more than two decades when they face Uruguay at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday in the 2024 Copa America semifinals. Colombia, whose most recent final appearance in the tournament came when they won their lone title in 2001, routed Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals to extend their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 27 contests (21-6-0) - matching the team mark set from 1992-94. Uruguay are even with Argentina at 15 Copa America championships and kept alive their chance to take the all-time lead by defeating Brazil on penalties in the quarters. These sides met in the 2021 quarterfinals, with the Colombians advancing on penalties.

Colombia vs. Uruguay money line: Colombia +195, Uruguay +185, Draw +175

Colombia vs. Uruguay over/under: 1.5 goals

Colombia vs. Uruguay spread: Uruguay -0.5 (+180)



Colombia vs. Uruguay to advance: Colombia -110, Uruguay -110

COL: The Colombians have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine matches across all competitions

URU: The Uruguayans have posted a clean sheet in four of their last five overall contests

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians have not tasted defeat since Feb. 1, 2022, when they dropped a 1-0 decision to Argentina during 2022 World Cup Qualifying. The team has won 11 of its last 12 matches across all competitions, outscoring opponents 29-7 in those victories. Colombia rank first in Copa America with 11 goals and have conceded only twice over their four contests.

Forward Jhon Cordoba, defender Daniel Munoz and winger Luis Diaz have netted two goals apiece in the tournament. Cordoba and Diaz were among the scorers in the quarterfinal triumph over Panama, as was captain James Rodriguez. The 32-year-old midfielder, who has converted three times in five career meetings with Uruguay, has notched a tournament-leading five assists - making him just the second player to reach that amount since the statistic became available in 2011. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Uruguay

The Uruguayans have reached the semifinals for the first time since winning their last Copa America title in 2011. The side is tied for second in the competition with nine goals, all of which it recorded during the group stage. Uruguay's defense also has been stellar, as the club shares the lead with just one goal allowed.

Forward Darwin Nunez and defender Maximiliano Araujo lead Uruguay with two goals apiece, but the latter will miss the remainder of the tournament with a leg injury he suffered against Brazil in the quarterfinals. The 25-year-old Nunez has netted 13 goals in 27 career matches with the national team, including five in as many games this year. Five other players have converted for Uruguay in this competition - including defender Mathias Olivera, who scored his second career international goal in the 1-0 group-stage victory against the United States. See which team to pick here.

