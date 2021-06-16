Copa America in Brazil rolls on as Colombia will square off in Group B action against Venezuela on Wednesday at Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia. The Colombians will try to nab six points from a possible six after opening their group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador. Venezuela are searching for their first victory in the competition after a 3-0 loss to Brazil.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, June 17 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico -- Goiânia, Brazil.

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Colombia -320; Draw +400; Venezuela +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Colombia: Los Cafeteros got their tournament off to a good start thanks to some set piece training ground magic likely orchestrated by manager Reinaldo Rueda. James Rodriguez -- who was working his way back to fitness -- not being named on the roster hasn't gone without criticism, but a win to open the competition helps quells any criticism heading Rueda's way. Edwin Cardona's goal against Ecuador was one for the highlights, and his efforts in front of goal will likely keep him the next starting XI -- along with frontman Miguel Borja who supplied the assist -- against a Venezuelan side that is struggling.

Venezuela: Los Vinotonitos got off to a rocky start in their Copa America campaign with a big 3-0 loss to host nation Brazil. It was a tall task to face off against the reigning Copa America champions at home, while dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases among their team. There is likely to be little rotation due to the health circumstances, but the team might need more from MLS stars José Martínez and Cristian Cásseres.

Colombia vs. Venezuela prediction

Colombia pick up another win as they control the possession against the Venezuelans. Pick: Colombia 2, Venezuela 0 (Colombia -320)