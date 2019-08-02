Colorado Rapids cancel fireworks display at upcoming game due to nearby animal plague

There was supposed to be a fireworks show following Saturday's MLS match between the Montreal Impact and Colorado Rapids, but it's been cancelled for a very strange reason.

The Tri-County Health Department put out a press release that stated that there was a "presence of plague-infested fleas affecting praire dog colonies" in the area around Dick's Sporting Goods Park. With that in mind, the Rapids are erring on the side of caution and canceling the fireworks show following the match.

At this time, the fireworks aren't being rescheduled for a future game.

With the plague being around the area, fans are only allowed to park in asphalt parking lots for the game. In the press release, the Rapids also stated that they're keeping an eye on the situation leading up to Saturday's contest.

The MLS match isn't the only place that's being affected by the outbreak.

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and Prairie Gateway Open Space in Commerce City are both temporarily closed to the public due to the animal plague being prominent.

The health department is taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that this outbreak is contained and wants to "minimize the risk of pressure to patrons, players, and employees" of the Rapids.