The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 continues on Wednesday, and one of the marquee matchups features Real Salt Lake battling the Colorado Rapids on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Real Salt Lake advanced to the Round of 16 by knocking off the Portland Timbers in a thrilling 4-3 victory. Meanwhile, Colorado secured a 4-2 win over Sacramento Republic FC in the Round of 32, but have lost their last three league games since that victory.

The Rapids are the +135 favorites in the latest Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake odds, while Real Salt Lake are +185 underdogs. A draw returns +230 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from DSG Park in Commerce City, Colorado, is at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network is a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour streaming network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to global soccer coverage. CBS Sports Golazo Network is available to stream free on connected TV and mobile devices through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV and on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. Click here to stream.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake date: Wednesday, May 24

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake time: 10 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What you need to know about Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake enters Wednesday's clash full of confidence after beating the Rapids 3-2 in league play last Saturday. Pablo Ruiz opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 12th minute. Ruiz has now scored two goals in eight appearances in league play for Real Salt Lake this season.

Danny Musovski also found the back of the net last Saturday and was on the scoresheet in Real Salt Lake's 4-3 victory over the Portland Timbers in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In that win, Real Salt Lake registered 13 shots, including five on target. Over their past four road matches in all competitions, Real Salt Lake have scored 10 goals while conceding six times. Stream the match here.

What you need to know about the Colorado Rapids

The Rapids will be looking for revenge after suffering a 3-2 setback against Real Salt Lake over the weekend. Despite the defeat, Colorado dominated possession and created more scoring opportunities than the visitors. The Rapids controlled possession for 63% of the match, while registering 12 shots, including four on target.

Colorado sits in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings after securing just two wins in their first 14 matches. Lalas Abubakar is one of three players who have scored two goals in league play and found the back of the net in the 73rd minute against Real Salt Lake last Saturday. Connor Ronan leads the team in assists, having recorded six in 14 league appearances. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream, pick Salt Lake vs. Colorado in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Over 2.5 goals at -125 odds. "These two clubs squared off in MLS play last Saturday, with Real Salt Lake securing the 3-2 victory on the road," Sutton said. "Real Salt Lake have scored three or more goals in three of their last four road matches across all competitions, while Colorado have conceded 11 times in their last four games overall."

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup. Visit CBS Sports Golazo Network now to stream this matchup, plus get wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world.