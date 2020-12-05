Columbus Crew will host New England Revolution in the 2020 MLS Cup conference finals on Sunday. The two teams were unable to play each other during the regular season and this will be their first match 2020. The two sides have met in the playoffs four times prior, with New England coming out on top in each playoff meeting. The winner in this match clinches a spot in the MLS Cup final next weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 6

: Sunday, Dec. 6 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : MAPFRE Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

: MAPFRE Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ABC, ESPN Deportes fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Crew +130; Draw +245; Revolution +205 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Columbus Crew: The team is coming off a dramatic win against Nashville where they scored two goals in extra time to advance into conference finals. The team dealt with a challenging week of prep that included several positive COVID-19 cases among Crew players, and relied on an extra time performance to advance into conference finals. The club will need a strong showing early in the match against a peaking New England and strong performances from Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos who can help to set the tempo at home.

New England Revolution: This team is peaking at the exact right time and doing it all on the road during the playoffs. Head coach Bruce Arena has his team playing well together including the transformation of Tajon Buchanan at right back. If Buchanan can continue to set up Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou, the Revs will be booking their sixth berth in the MLS Cup final, with a shot at their first title.

Prediction

New England picks up right where they left off and continue their rise right into the Cup final. Pick: New England 2, Columbus Crew 0