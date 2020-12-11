The 2020 MLS Cup is on Saturday night as the Columbus Crew host the Seattle Sounders at MAPFRE Stadium. Columbus beat the New England Revolution 1-0 last week to win the Eastern Conference, while Seattle used a wild come-from-behind victory, scoring two late goals to shock Minnesota United. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 12

: Saturday, Dec. 12 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : MAPFRE Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

: MAPFRE Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX , TUDN and UniMas

FOX , TUDN and UniMas Live stream: General - fuboTV (Try for free)

General - fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Columbus +155; Draw +240; Seattle +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Columbus: Caleb Porter has this team flying high, and it is mainly because of the impact Lucas Zelarayan has had. The Argentine is a top-level creator in the league, has the technical ability to pick out a pass anywhere in the attacking half and gives the club a confidence it didn't have prior to his arrival. He can change a game in an instant and has been arguably the best signing in the league. Columbus goes as he goes, and that may mean to the summit of MLS.

For a full preview of MLS Cup 2020 including an interview with Gyasi Zardes, make sure you listen to our latest episode of ¡Qué Golazo! with Luis Miguel Echegaray and former MLS stars Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce.

Seattle: In the final for the fourth time in five years, Seattle goes for its third title with a team that is loaded and just doesn't give up. Nicolas Lodeiro is still the engine in the middle, but it is striker Raul Ruidiaz that is the biggest threat in attack. Brian Schmetzer has a chance to convert this club into the third most-winning franchise in league history with its third title, moving directly behind the Los Angeles Galaxy's five, and D.C. United's four. To do that, they must press Zelarayan and hold a deep like to deal with Columbus' speed.

Prediction

The title returns to the Pacific Northwest as Cristian Roldan sets up Ruidiaz's winner. Pick: Seattle 2, Columbus 1