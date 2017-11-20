Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch MLS playoffs on TV, stream online
It's the first leg of the Eastern Conference Championship
The first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship arrives on Tuesday when the Columbus Crew host Toronto FC. The Canadian club finished in first place in the East with a league-high 69 points, while Columbus was fifth with 54, more than any team in the entire Western Conference. The Crew, dealing with a blurry future, have been the surprise of the playoffs after knocking off Atlanta United and NYCFC. Here, they will try and pull off another shocker.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN (TSN1 in Canada)
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Simulation
In a simulation using Football Manager 18, the first leg finishes 1-1. Sebastian Giovinco scored in the first half to put Toronto up, but Ola Kamara's second half equalizer gives the Crew life ahead of the second leg.
