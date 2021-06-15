Canada had payback on its mind when it posted a 1-0 victory over Haiti in the first leg of their second-round matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifying stage. The Canadians avenged a 3-2 loss to the Haitians in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, a match in which they owned a two-goal lead at halftime. Canada looks to advance to the final round of qualifying for the first time since 1998 when it faces Haiti in the second leg at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Tuesday. Should you expect the Canadians to take the next step toward a spot in Qatar next year, or is there value in Haiti to bounce back and bring return on the money line?

Tuesday's FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifying matches can be streamed on Paramount+. The latest 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifying odds from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list Canada at -250 (risk $250 to win $100) against Haiti. Other Concacaf qualifying lines have Curacao and Panama both at +160 for their match and El Salvador at -500 against St. Kitts and Nevis.

Fornelli has been a CBS Sports writer since 2010 and is a consistent winner who has demonstrated his expertise in every single sport. The entertaining Fornelli often makes appearances on The Early Edge, SportsLine's daily betting podcast. He has returned 4.2 percent in profit on his Early Edge picks, including an impressive Champions League semifinal round in which he nailed both winners and a +320 prop that cashed big for anyone tailing his picks.

After studying all three matchups on Tuesday, Fornelli likes Curacao and Panama to go under 2.5 goals (-150). The Panamanians have won their first five qualifying matches, and they've been stingy while doing so. The club has posted three clean sheets, with the goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Curacao being just the second it has allowed. The other came in the 82nd minute of a 2-1 triumph over Dominica on March 28.

Curacao scored late on Saturday, as Rangelo Janga tallied in the 86th minute for the team's first goal in its last two contests. The club was unable to break through last Tuesday and settled for a 0-0 draw against Guatemala. Curacao has been almost as strong as Panama on defense during the qualifying stage, as it entered Saturday's match having surrendered just one goal in its first four contests.

