Teams looking for their first win in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup meet when Guatemala takes on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. Trinidad and Tobago tied Mexico 0-0 before losing to El Salvador 2-0 on Wednesday. Guatemala lost to El Salvador and Mexico by a combined five goals in its first two matchups. Guatemala had not qualified for the tournament, but was picked as a replacement for Curacao, which had to withdraw from the Gold Cup after a coronavirus outbreak.

Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago spread: Trinidad and Tobago -0.5 (+140)

Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago over-under: 2.5 goals

Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago money line: Trinidad and Tobago +125, Guatemala +200, Draw +220

GUA: Guatemala is 6-2-3 in its 11 matches played in 2021

T&T: Has opened the year 3-2-4 in its nine matches it has played

Why you should back Trinidad and Tobago

If Trinidad and Tobago is to keep its hopes of reaching the tournament's quarterfinals, it must find a way to win this match. Midfielder Kevin Molino, who now plays for the Columbus Crew of the MLS, helps lead the offense. In four previous seasons with Minnesota United, Molino scored 25 goals, including 13 in 21 appearances in 2020. For his career, he has registered 67 goals in 222 matches. He has 23 career goals in 54 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago.

Also being counted on for offense is forward Marcus Joseph, who has scored seven times for Trinidad and Tobago in 23 appearances. Joseph, who plays for Mohammedan Soccer Club, played two seasons with Gokulam Kerala, compiling 24 goals in 25 appearances. He played a critical role in his team's success at the 2019 Durand Cup. In the championship, Gokulam defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 for the title. Joseph scored both goals and was named Man of the Match. He was also named Man of the Tournament and given the Golden Boot for his 11 goals scored.

Why you should back Guatemala

Although it was named as a replacement team to the tournament, Guatemala had entered the tournament 6-0-3 in its first nine matches of the year. Midfielder Luis Martinez is the team's top goal scorer with seven goals in 25 appearances. That includes four goals in six matches this year. He was first called up to the squad in 2015, scoring his first goal in a 3-1 win over Honduras.

Among the other options on offense is midfielder Marvin Ceballos. The 29-year-old has scored six goals for the team in 25 appearances, including a tally against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. Ceballos was part of the Guatemala U20 team that played in the 2021 U20 World Cup. Against Croatia, it was his goal in the 81st minute that propelled Guatemala to a 1-0 win and a spot in the round of 16.

