Since winning the Concacaf Gold Cup championship in 2000, Canada has been unable to recapture the glory. The Canadians have reached the semifinals just twice following the second tournament title win in team history and have exited before the penultimate round in each of the last six competitions. Canada kicked off the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in impressive fashion and looks to keep rolling through the group stage when it faces Haiti on Thursday. The Canadians overcame an early deficit in their opener on Sunday and cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Martinique, while Haiti dropped a 1-0 decision against the United States the same day.

Kickoff from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Canada is listed as the -333 favorite (risk ($333 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Canada vs. Haiti odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while Haiti is the +850 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Canada vs. Haiti spread: Canada -1.5

Canada vs. Haiti over-under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Haiti money line: Canada -333, Haiti +850, Draw +360

CAN: The Canucks have scored 35 goals during their seven-game winning streak

HAI: Les Grenadiers have lost eight of their last nine meetings with Canada



The Canadiens have been scoring at a high pace during their winning streak, producing at least three goals in six of the seven contests. One of their most dynamic offensive players during the stretch has been Cyle Larin, who has netted eight tallies during the run. The 26-year-old is riding a three-game streak and has scored 13 goals in 32 contests with the national team.

Canada possesses another scoring threat in Lucas Cavallini, who has converted in 10 of his 16 matches with the squad. The 28-year-old forward tallied five times in as many FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this year, registering a hat trick in just 31 minutes of playing time against the Cayman Islands and scoring twice versus Aruba in his next outing. Cavallini also was a force for Canada in the 2019 Gold Cup as he recorded five goals during a three-game stretch.

The Haitians reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in 2019, their best finish in the tournament since they were runners-up in the 1977 Concacaf Championship. They dropped a 1-0 decision against Mexico two years ago after edging Canada 3-2 in the quarterfinals. They were outscored 4-0 , however, while losing a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualfiers against the Canadians last month.

Prior to those defeats, Haiti won its first three World Cup Qualifiers by a 13-0 combined score. A trio of players produced the majority of the goals in those victories, as Duckens Nazon netted four tallies while Frantzdy Pierrot and Carnejy Antoine recorded three apiece. Les Grenadiers also dominated their two Gold Cup Qualifiers, routing St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 and posting a 4-1 victory over Bermuda as Pierrot and Nazon totaled four and three goals, respectively.

