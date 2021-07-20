It's a battle to win the group -- and to decide which team plays the USA -- when Jamaica and Costa Rica face off Tuesday night in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The group runner-up faces the United States in the quarterfinals, while the winner takes on Canada. Both teams have won their first two games and have a plus-3 goal differential. A draw would give the edge to Costa Rica on total goals scored in the group stage. Both teams come in off 2-1 victories Friday night, with Jamaica scoring in both halves after yielding an early own goal to beat Guadeloupe. Costa Rica scored twice in a minute midway through the second half to surge past Suriname.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Costa Rica as the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Costa Rica vs. Jamaica odds. Jamaica is the +230 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica spread: Costa Rica -0.5

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica over-under: 2.5 goals

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica moneyline: Costa Rica +120, Jamaica +230, Draw +200

CR: Costa Rica has scored 12 goals in its last five Gold Cup group matches

JAM: Jamaica is unbeaten in its past 15 group-stage matches (10-5-0)



Why you should back Costa Rica

The Ticos are a veteran-laden squad with 10 players who have played in at least 50 matches for the national team. Captain Bryan Ruiz and midfielder Celso Borges are the stalwarts, boasting a combined 51 goals while playing more than 130 matches apiece. Borges scored his 25th goal Friday night, and the team has never lost when he gets on the score sheet. He and Joel Campbell, who netted his 21st international goal Friday, have four of the team's five goals. Ariel Lassiter scored the other goal and has become a key creative force in attack along with Ruiz.

Costa Rica is 13-11-5 all-time against the Reggae Boyz and has not lost in the past eight meetings (3-5-0). The Costa Ricans have won the Concacaf title three times (1963, 1969, 1989) and have advanced to the knockout round 12-straight times. The team was 0-4-4 coming into this event but battled Mexico and Honduras to close losses at the Nations League last month. Veteran Colombian manager Luis Fernando Suarez, who took Ecuador (2006) and Honduras (2014) to World Cups, appears to have provided a jump-start since taking over a month ago.

Why you should back Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz have made the Gold Cup semifinals three straight times, finishing as runners-up in 2015 and 2017 before coming in fourth in 2019. They are 9-3-2 in their last 14 games, with the losses coming to Japan, Saudi Arabia and the USA. They won their group at the 2019 Nations League to qualify for the Gold Cup, going 5-1-0 while getting four goals from Shamar Nicholson. The Belgian first division player features in a speedy attack that remains strong despite the absence of Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid, who tested positive for COVID.

Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke and Birmingham Legion's Junior Flemmings are likely to join Nicholson up front, and they should cause issues for the Ticos. Jamaica has 24 shots (13 on target) in their two Gold Cup games, while Costa Rica was outshot 15-11 on Friday against Suriname. The Costa Rican defense will be missing one of its most reliable players with Francisco Calvo suspended after he was sent off in Friday's match.

How to make Costa Rica vs. Jamaica picks

