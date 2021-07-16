Costa Rica has been a formidable squad since the Concacaf Championship became the Concacaf Gold Cup in 1991, making it to at least the quarterfinals in 13 of the 15 tournaments and each of the last 11. It has yet to achieve ultimate success, however, as it suffered a 2-0 loss against the United States in its only appearance in the final back in 2002. Costa Rica looks to build off a solid opening match when it squares off against Suriname on Friday in the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The Costa Ricans began the tournament with a 3-1 triumph over Guadeloupe on Monday, while Suriname suffered a 2-0 setback against Jamaica in its opener.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Costa Rica is listed as the -700 favorite (risk ($700 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Costa Rica vs. Suriname odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while Suriname is the +1800 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Suriname vs. Costa Rica picks or 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper, and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his expert soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Costa Rica vs Suriname and locked in his Gold Cup 2021 picks. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup odds and betting trends for Suriname vs Costa Rica:

Costa Rica vs. Suriname spread: Costa Rica -1.5

Costa Rica vs. Suriname over-under: 2.5 goals

Costa Rica vs. Suriname moneyline: Costa Rica -700, Suriname +1800, Draw +550

CR: Los Ticos entered the tournament winless in 10 matches (five losses, five draws)

SUR: Suriname has gone two games without a goal following back-to-back six-goal performances



Why you should back Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans grabbed an early lead in their group-stage opener against Guadeloupe and never looked back as they posted their first victory since Nov. 14, 2019. Joel Campbell scored in the sixth minute and assisted on Ariel Lassiter's tally 15 minutes later for a 2-0 advantage. Campbell's goal was Costa Rica's third in six contests this calendar year and the second recorded by the 29-year-old.

Celso Borges capped the scoring in the 70th minute, netting his 24th tally in 135 matches with the national team. The 33-year-old midfielder also made history as he set a Costa Rican record by appearing in his 22nd career Concacaf Gold Cup contest. Los Ticos' offensive effort was its best since posting a 4-0 victory over Nicaragua in the group stage of the 2019 tournament.

Why you should back Suriname

Despite the loss, Suriname's performance in its first appearance in the tournament since 1985 was a solid one. The Surinamese had the majority of the possession (53 percent) against Jamaica and some opportunities to score but were unable to cash in. Suriname is certainly capable of scoring, considering it registered 15 goals over its first three games of 2021 - all 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - before being blanked in its last two.

Nigel Hasselbaink accounted for half of Suriname's tallies in its back-to-back 6-0 victories over Aruba and Bermuda, notching a hat trick in each contest. Big things are expected from Sheraldo Becker following his two-goal effort against Bermuda in his debut with the national team. Gleofilo Vlijter already is a major offensive threat, as the 21-year-old striker has produced 11 tallies in 10 international matches.

How to make Costa Rica vs. Suriname picks

Green has taken a close look at the Costa Rica vs. Suriname matchup from all angles and is leaning under on the goal total. He also has revealed his in-depth 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup expert analysis and two other strong best bets for this matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Suriname vs. Costa Rica? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Friday's Costa Rica vs. Suriname match, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.