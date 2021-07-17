Grenada and Qatar are looking for their first wins of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the sides will face off on Saturday night. Grenada lost 4-0 to Honduras in its first group stage match, while Qatar received one point after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Panama. Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, is playing in the Gold Cup on a special invitation.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m ET. William Hill Sportsbook has Qatar listed as a 2.5-goal favorite and at -2500 (risk $2,500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Grenada is +4000 in the latest Qatar vs. Grenada odds. The over-under for total goals expected is set at 3.5. Before making any Grenada vs. Qatar picks or Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Grenada vs. Qatar matchup and established his expert Gold Cup 2021 picks. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the Gold Cup odds and betting trends for Qatar vs. Grenada:

Grenada vs. Qatar spread: Qatar -2.5 (-125)

Grenada vs. Qatar over-under: 3.5 goals

Grenada vs. Qatar money line: Grenada +4000, Qatar -2500, Draw +900

GRE: Grenada has lost four of its last five matches

QAT: Qatar hasn't lost in eight matches

Why you should back Grenada

Grenada got off to a strong start against Honduras and only trailed 1-0 at the break. Grenada was a little too ambitious against a much more talented side in its first tournament match and can learn from mistakes. Honduras only tallied one more shot than Grenada and put one more shot on goal.

If Grenada capitalizes on its chances against a Qatari defense that's shown weakness already, it could bring a big return for backers.

Why you should back Qatar

Qatar didn't get the result as a major favorite in its first group-stage mage, but hasn't tasted defeat since falling to South Korea in November of 2020. While Qatar isn't loaded with native stars, its impressive group of naturalized citizens has been able to take down some of the world's more established teams in recent history thanks to an impressive attack. Qatar has scored 17 goals over its last 10 games and kept five clean sheets during that span.

Almoez Ali is Qatar's all-time leading goal scorer at 24 years old with 30 goals and he has a quality supporting cast. Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif are also top-five scorers for Qatar and are sure to pressure the net of a Grenada team that conceded four goals in its opening group-stage match.

How to make Qatar vs. Grenada picks

Green has taken a close look at the Qatar vs. Grenada matchup from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also is offering two strong best bets and a complete breakdown of this Gold Cup 2021 match. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the Grenada vs. Qatar match Saturday at the Gold Cup 2021? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.