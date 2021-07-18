A pair of eliminated teams will try to salvage some pride in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup when Martinique faces Haiti on Sunday. Both teams lost 4-1 to Canada, but the Haitians fought to a 1-0 loss in their opener against the USA while the Matinino were drilled 6-1 by the Americans on Thursday. Haiti is a veteran squad that ranks 83rd in the FIFA world rankings and ninth in Concacaf's ranking index, while Martinique is not a member of FIFA and is rated the 11th-best team in Concacaf.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Haiti as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Martinique vs. Haiti odds. Martinique is the +550 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Martinique vs. Haiti: Haiti -1.5 (+140)

Martinique vs. Haiti over-under: 2.5 goals

Martinique vs. Haiti money line: Martinique +550, Haiti -200, Draw +280

Haiti: Duckens Nazon has 26 goals, second on the nation's all-time list, in 50 matches

Martinique: Stephane Aubul's nine career goals have him tied for fifth on the all-time list

Why you should back Haiti

Haiti is 5-4-0 since the start of the year, but all four losses were to the USA or Canada. The Haitians also were shut out twice by Canada in the second round of World Cup qualifying last month, but they outscored the other five opponents 23-2. Duckens Nazon had three goals in two games at this month's Gold Cup qualifying tournament and should pick up the slack with fellow star Frantzdy Pierrot one of several players out after testing positive for COVID.

The speedy Haitian attack should be able to batter a Martinique defense that allowed 37 shots in the first two games. The Grenadiers were far more competitive in their two matches, as they were outshot just 25-20 (9-7 on target) against Canada and the USA. Derrick Etienne, Stephane Lambese and Martin Experience also will play key roles for the shorthanded Haitians, who have proven to be a resilient group.

Why you should back Martinique

The Matinino are an experienced team, and the players are very familiar with one another. Many of the starters come from three local club teams, and four Martinique players have at least 50 caps. Samaritaine teammates Daniel Herelle and Karl Vitulin have a strong rapport in the midfield, while Emmanuel Riviere and Stephane Abaul should be the main scoring threats. Riviere has scored in three straight games for Martinique, and Abaul has nine career goals.

Martinique has played two games since the Nations League in late 2019, but it was a group runner-up there to qualify for Gold Cup 2021. It lost once in the four matches, 1-0 on an own goal against Honduras, which finished third in the tournament. Martinique proved at the 2019 Gold Cup it can be effective, beating Cuba 3-0 before being eliminated by a tough 3-2 loss to Mexico.

