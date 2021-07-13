Honduras will try to build on a third-place finish in last month's Nations League tournament when it kicks off its 2021 Conacaf Gold Cup schedule with a group-stage game against Grenada on Tuesday in Houston. The Hondurans played to a tough 1-0 loss to the United States in the Nations League semfinals on June 6, then beat Costa Rica in a shootout in the third-place match. Both teams won their groups in Conacaf Gold Cup 2021 qualifying in late 2019, but Grenada has lost three of its four games this year.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Honduras as the -1600 favorite (risk $1,600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Honduras vs. Grenada odds, while Grenada is the +4500 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Honduras vs. Grenada: Honduras -2.5

Honduras vs. Grenada over-under: 3.5 goals

Honduras vs. Grenada moneyline: Honduras -1600, Grenada +4500, Draw +700

HON: Honduras has outscored Grenada 11-1 in two Gold Cup meetings (2007, 2009)

GRE: Jamal Charles has scored 14 goals in only 25 international appearances



Why you should back Honduras

Los Catrachos should be confident from their Nations League performance, which proved they are among Concacaf's most talented teams. The United States and Mexico are the federation's elite, and Honduras yielded one goal in matches against them last month. Honduras played Mexico to a 0-0 draw six days after its Nations League showing. Costa Rica also is a region favorite, and the teams played to a 2-2 draw before Honduras prevailed in a shootout. Honduras is vastly more talented and experienced and should have little trouble with Grenada's limited attack.

Manager Fabian Coito will be missing some European standouts, but captain Maynor Figueroa, FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta and striker Alberth Elis form a solid core. Figueroa is the most capped player in team history with 168 and provides steady leadership in defense. He led a unit that did not allow a shot on goal against Mexico last month, and now it faces a Grenada team that has scored just once in six Gold Cup matches.

Why you should back Grenada

A roster loaded with youngsters will be eager to make a statement for a team that has not won a match in two Gold Cup appearances. They face an aging team that finished at the bottom of its group at this event in 2019. All seven forwards are under 25, and the attack is led by Jamal Charles, who had six goals in six Gold Cup qualifying matches. Before the Mexico showing, Honduras had allowed at least one goal in six straight games. Grenada will look for its energetic young players to exploit a much older Honduras team.

The Spice Boys have experienced midfielders in Shavon John-Brown and Kwazim Theodore, both approaching 30 caps. Defenders Aaron Pierre and A.J. Paterson will be counted on to slow down a Honduras attack that has scored six goals in its past seven matches. They will be backed by veteran goalkeeper Jason Belfon, who is seventh all-time with 43 appearances for his country.

