Teams looking to secure the top spot in Group D meet when Honduras takes on Qatar in Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 action on Tuesday. Honduras has won its first two group stage matches, stopping Grenada 4-0 and defeating Panama 3-2. Qatar tied Panama 3-3 before downing Grenada 4-0. Qatar will be highly motivated to at least earn a draw to finish ahead of Panama and claim second place in Group D. A loss and Qatar would have to rely on goal differential to remain in second place. It does have a five-goal cushion over Panama entering the match.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. Qatar is listed as the +140 (risk $100 to win $140) favorite on the money line, while Honduras is +190 and a draw would return +200 in the latest Honduras vs. Qatar odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Honduras vs. Qatar spread: Qatar -0.5

Honduras vs. Qatar over-under: 2.5 goals

Honduras vs. Qatar moneyline: Honduras +190, Qatar +140, Draw +200

HON: Honduras is 2-2-3 in its seven matches played in 2021

QAT: Qatar has opened the year 7-0-2 in its nine matches it has played



Why you should back Qatar

Qatar is in decent shape in its effort to reach the quarterfinals, but a win or draw would be ideal. A tie would give Qatar five points, one more than Panama can achieve, while a victory clinches the group title. Qatar has been on a roll, winning five of its last six matches, and scoring 13 goals over that span. This will be the first meeting between the sides.

Offensively, Qatar is led by forward Almoez Ali, who has 32 goals in 64 international appearances. He has scored a goal in each of Qatar's last three matches, including the game-winner in a 1-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly on July 4. Ali, 24, has played in the Qatar Stars League for the past five seasons for Al-Duhail Soccer Club. In 33 appearances this season, he scored seven goals. He has scored 39 in his career with Al-Duhail.

Why you should back Honduras

Honduras has been playing well of late, securing a tie with powerful Mexico 0-0 in a friendly on June 12. Forward Jerry Bengston, 34, gives the team a veteran presence and has scored 22 goals in 61 international appearances. Bengston's goal in the 28th minute opened the scoring against Grenada in the first match of the group stage. He has scored 63 goals in 106 appearances for Olimpia of the Honduras professional league.

Forward Romell Quioto, 29, has also provided some offense, and has scored in each of the last two games, including twice in the win over Panama on Saturday. In 49 appearances for Honduras, he has posted 11 goals. He also plays forward and wing for CF Montreal in Major Soccer League. He has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for Montreal over the past two years.

