Jamaica and Guadeloupe have played one group-stage match at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and will face off on Friday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Jamaica was dominant in a 2-0 victory against Suriname earlier this week thanks to excellent play from its pair of starting forwards and Bayer Leverkusen wing Leon Bailey. On the other hand, Guadeloupe is 0-1 and hopes to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m ET. Jamaica is a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100), while Guadeloupe is a +1200 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Martin Green is a professional sports writer and handicapper who has covered the game worldwide. His expert soccer picks have generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Here are the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup betting lines and trends for Guadeloupe vs Jamaica:

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe spread: Jamaica -1.5 (-145)

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe over-under: 2.5 goals

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe money line: Jamaica -450, Guadeloupe +1200, Draw +450

JAM: Jamaica has beaten Guadeloupe in five of its 11 all-time meetings

GUA: Guadeloupe has won six of its last seven matches

Why you should back Jamaica

One of the main reasons Jamaica is a heavy favorite is the disparity in talent between these two countries. Fulham forward Bobby Reid just spent a season in the English Premier League, and 24-year-old Shamar Nicholson plays in Belgium's top league. The pair of forwards each scored one goal earlier this week and led an attack that put six of its seven shots on target. Then there's Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who had his way on the right flank against Suriname. Jamaica's combination of pace and skill will be frightening for a Guadeloupe defense that's looked disorganized so far.

Guadeloupe conceded three goals to Costa Rica despite starting five defenders and couldn't seem to stop making costly errors. An early Yohann Thurham mistake led to an early goal. That was followed by a red card and several other miscues. Guadeloupe will have to experiment with a new back line, and poor communication could lead to plenty of chances for Jamaica.

Why you should back Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe wasn't prepared to take on Costa Rica but has had plenty of success lately. It won six straight matches before dropping its first group-stage game of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. While Jamaica's attack can be potent, its defense isn't absent of lapses. Guadeloupe's reliable Raphael Mirval is capable of scoring the deciding goal. If Guadeloupe can strike first, it could hold on to get three points by parking the bus.

Mirval scored against Costa Rica and has scored nine goals in 10 games with Guadeloupe. He's also scored seven goals in his last six matches. That kind of consistency is hard to come by. If he brings his best game and Guadeloupe corrects the mistakes it made defensively earlier this week, the underdogs could have a shot.

How to make Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica picks

The over on the goal total is expected.

