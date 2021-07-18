Mexico can advance to the knockout stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup when El Tri takes on El Salvador on Sunday in the teams' final group stage match. After drawing with Trinidad and Tobago and beating Guatemala, Mexico sits in second place in Group A with four points. Mexico trails El Salvador, which has six points after winning both of its first two matches. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Mexico vs. El Salvador spread: Mexico -1.5 (-135)

Mexico vs. El Salvador over-under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. El Salvador money line: Mexico -450, El Salvador +1100, Draw +450

MEX: Rogelio Funes Mori leads team with two goals at the Gold Cup

SLV: El Salvador has recorded seven clean sheets in its last nine matches

Why you should back Mexico

El Tri will be highly motivated to earn a victory on Sunday. Mexico can win the top spot in Group A with a victory over El Salvador but cannot win the group with either a draw or loss. The winner of the group theoretically should get a better draw in the knockout stage, so Sunday's match should have El Tri's full attention.

In addition, Mexico has dominated the series between the two teams. In fact, Mexico has won the last eight meetings between the teams and has not lost to El Salvador since 2003. The cumulative score in those eight wins is 24-5.

Why you should back El Salvador

El Salvador enters Sunday's match on a bit of a roll. The team has seven wins, one draw and one loss in its last nine matches, outscoring its opponents 23-2 over that time. In its two Gold Cup 2021 group matches, the team has been in full control. In its opening match, El Salvador outshot Guatemala 21-4 and had nearly 70 percent of the possession. And in the last match against Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador won the possession battle, 59 to 41 percent, and had 19 shots to the opposition's nine.

In addition, El Salvador has been solid defensively recently. The team has seven clean sheets in its last nine matches, including two in its first two Gold Cup group stage games.

How to make El Salvador vs. Mexico picks

