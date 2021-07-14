Since the Concacaf Championship became the Concacaf Gold Cup in 1991, Mexico has been head and shoulders above the other competitors. In the 15 tournaments following the change, Mexico has reached the final nine times - winning eight - and made it to the semifinals on three other occasions. El Tri won their record 11th tournament championship - and fourth in six tries - in 2019 with a 1-0 triumph over the United States. Mexico's title defense continues when it faces Guatemala in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage match on Wednesday.

Kickoff from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Mexico is listed as the -4000 favorite (risk $4,000 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Mexico vs. Guatemala odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while Guatemala is the +5000 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Mexico vs. Guatemala spread: Mexico -2.5

Mexico vs. Guatemala over-under: 3.5 goals

Mexico vs. Guatemala money line: Mexico -4000, Guatemala +5000, Draw +1000

MEX: El Tri is riding a 12-game unbeaten streak in Gold Cup group-stage play

GUA: Guatemala recorded seven wins and four draws in 11 matches across all competitions before losing their group-stage opener



Why you should back Mexico

The Mexicans haven't lost a group-stage match in the Concacaf Gold Cup since being edged 2-1 by Panama in their 2013 opener. Since then, they've recorded eight victories and four draws, including a 0-0 deadlock against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. Mexico did everything but score in that contest, outshooting its opponent 30-4 and recording 82.5 percent of the possession.

El Tri is riding a six-game unbeaten streak since dropping a 1-0 decision to Wales in an international friendly on March 27. The squad looks to get back on track offensively, as it scored a total of seven goals in back-to-back victories over Panama and Nigeria in friendly matches. Six different players tallied in those contests, with Hector Herrera recording a pair against the Nigerians to end his 16-game drought while representing the national team.

Why you should back Guatemala

Guatemala performed well in its 2-0 loss against El Salvador on Sunday despite learning it would compete in the tournament just two days earlier. Guatemala's defense came up with a strong effort, keeping its opponent off the scoreboard for the first 80 minutes before surrendering a pair of late goals. The goals were the first allowed by Guatemala in eight matches this year, as it posted clean sheets while recording five wins and a pair of draws in its first seven games of 2021.

Guatemala is due to pick it up offensively, as it has been held to fewer than two goals in four of its five matches since posting a 10-0 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in early June. It has produced a total of five goals in those five games, with Luis Martinez scoring two of them. The 29-year-old forward also was one of the 10 scorers in last month's rout, giving him tallies in three of Guatemala's last six contests.

