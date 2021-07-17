An open and entertaining match is expected when high-scoring Panama and Honduras face off Saturday in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Group D match at Houston's BBVA Stadium. The teams scored a combined seven goals in their openers, with Honduras crushing Grenada 4-0, while Panama battled to a tense 3-3 draw with invited guest and 2022 World Cup host Qatar. Honduras finished third in last month's Nations League, where the USA beat Mexico for the title, and it won this event in 1981. Panama has advanced from the group stage eight straight times and has reached the final twice.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m ET on Saturday. William Hill Sportsbook lists Honduras as the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Panama vs. Honduras odds. Panama is the +240 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Honduras vs. Panama picks or Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Honduras vs. Panama matchup and established his expert Gold Cup 2021 picks. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the Gold Cup odds and betting trends for Panama vs. Honduras:

Panama vs. Honduras odds: Honduras -0.5

Panama vs. Honduras odds over-under: 2.5 goals (over +140, under -170)

Panama vs. Honduras odds money line: Honduras +115, Panama +240, Draw +200

HON: Jerry Bengtson and Alberth Elis have combined for 33 international goals

PAN: Gabriel Torres is No. 3 on the nation's all-time goal list with 22 in 95 matches



Why you should back Honduras

The Catrachos are loaded with confidence after an emphatic victory on the heels of their Nations League performance. They are eager to win the group and are 25-11-12 all-time against Panama, including a 2-1-0 record in the past three. They should be able to exploit a Panama defense that struggled against Qatar, allowing 15 shots. The team has tons of experience, with defender and captain Maynor Garcia the all-time leader with 169 caps and midfielder Boniek Garcia boasting 129. Jerry Bengtson, No. 7 on the nation's all-time scoring list, had the opening goal Tuesday.

Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Bryan Acosta also are dangerous attackers. All three sat out early but caused havoc after halftime Tuesday. Quioto scored one of the three second-half goals, and Elis had an assist. Honduras has yielded more than one goal just once since the start of 2020, facing the likes of Costa Rica, Mexico and the USA in those eight games (1-4-3). It lost 1-0 to the USA in the Nations League semifinal, then beat Costa Rica in a shootout in the third-place match after a 2-2 draw. It followed that with a 0-0 draw with Mexico in a friendly.

Why you should back Panama

The Canaleros match up well with Honduras, and it should be a tight match. Honduras is 67th in the FIFA rankings, with Panama not too far behind at No. 78. Both are determined, dangerous teams to face in Concacaf competitions. Panama is 5-3-1 since the start of 2021, with the only loss a 3-0 setback to Mexico in a June 30 friendly. It crushed the competition in 2022 World Cup qualifying, winning all four games in its group while outscoring its foes 19-1. That included a 13-0 win against Anguilla, led by four goals from veteran striker Gabriel Torres.

The star of the show in Tuesday's draw was Rolando Blackburn, who scored twice as all six goals came in the second half. Manager Thomas Christiensen has to be pleased with the way his team fought back to tie the match each time it conceded. Qatar ranks higher than both of these teams at No. 58 in the world and is the reigning Asian champion, so the match was a good test for the Panamanians. Toronto FC midfielder Armando Cooper brings creativity alongside veteran Alberto Quintero, who is one of four Panama players with more than 90 caps.

How to make Panama vs. Honduras odds or 2021 Gold Cup picks

Green has taken a close look at the Panama vs. Honduras matchup from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total (2.5). He also is offering two strong Honduras vs. Panama best bets with plus-money payouts and a complete breakdown of this Gold Cup 2021 match. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the Honduras vs. Panama match Saturday at Gold Cup 2021? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Honduras vs. Panama match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.