Qatar and Panama will meet for the first time on Tuesday for a group-stage match in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. Qatar is coming off a 1-0 win over El Salvador in its last match. Panama, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mexico in its last outing.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Qatar as a +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) despite its lack of experience, while Panama is the +230 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5 in the latest Qatar vs. Panama odds.

Qatar vs. Panama spread: Qatar -0.5 (+120)

Qatar vs. Panama over-under: 2.5 goals

Qatar vs. Panama money line: Qatar +120, Panama +230, Draw +200

QAT: Qatar is unbeaten in its last seven games

PAN: Panama has scored 18 goals in its last five games

Why you should back Qatar

Qatar has had plenty of recent success on the international stage and has managed to avoid losing for seven straight matches. Qatar managed to hold its own against Ireland in a 1-1 tie before knocking off El Salvador 1-0 in its last match. Chemistry will be key for this game, and Qatar has plenty of it.

While Qatar depends on naturalized transplants like Mohammed Muntari, 12 of its 23 players play for Qatari champion Al-Sadd, which Barcelona legend Xavi coaches. Qatari players are accustomed to playing with one another and managed to run through the competition at the 2019 Asian Cup by scoring 19 goals and conceding one during their undefeated run to the final.

Why you should back Panama

Panama has quality with UNAM striker Gabriel Torres leading the scoring threat. Torres has scored four goals in four FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Panama and he scored four goals in Panama's 13-0 rout of Anguilla on June 5. Torres leads a Panamanian offense that has scored 18 goals in its last five games.

Panama was able to build up confidence during World Cup qualifying and outscored the opposition 21-3 in six games that ran from late March to early June. The Panamanians are making their 10th appearance in the Concacaf Gold Cup, which bodes well from an experience standpoint.

How to make Panama vs. Qatar picks

