It will be a fierce battle for the top of the group Sunday when the United States and Canada square off in a Group B finale at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in Kansas City. The USMNT comes in off an emphatic 6-1 victory against Martinique after failing to convert numerous chances in a 1-0 win against Haiti in its opener. Canada holds the edge at the top of the group after 4-1 victories against those two teams. Both sides are without some stars who are with their club teams in Europe, so this will match up numerous players who are familiar with each through Major League Soccer.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m ET at Children's Mercy Park. William Hill Sportsbook lists the USA as the -143 favorite (risk $143 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest USMNT vs. Canada odds. Canada is the +380 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Canada vs. USMNT or Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Here are the Gold Cup odds and betting trends for Canada vs. USA:

USA vs. Canada: USA -0.5 (-140)

USA vs. Canada over-under: 2.5 goals

USA vs. Canada 90-minute money line: USA -143, Canada +380, Draw +240

USA: Daryl Dike has 19 goals in 40 matches since joining Orlando City in the MLS

Canada: Cyle Larin is fourth on the nation's all-time list with 18 goals in 39 matches.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans are a talented group even without stars like Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna, and manager Gregg Berhalter is mining for hidden gems. The young players are eager to make their mark and catch the manager's eye before World Cup qualifying this fall. Daryl Dike and veteran Gyasi Zardes both made their marks against Martinique. Dike scored twice and forced an own goal, and Zardes hammered one home two minutes after replacing him off the bench. The Americans held the ball for 65 percent of the game and had 22 shots, 12 on net.

The United States has lost to Canada just once in the past 19 meetings (11-7-1) and made a statement with a 4-1 win after that loss. The Canadians won 2-0 in the first group matchup at the Nations League in October 2019, but the Americans drilled them in the return, getting a pair of goals from Zardes. The USA has a deep mix of veterans and youth. Players like Sebastian Lletget, Paul Arriola and Walker Zimmerman are bolstered by young stars like Gianluca Busio, Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines, so Berhalter can make sure none of them get worn down.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians haven't had much success against the USA, but they can take confidence from that 2-0 Nations League victory and have been on a tear this year. They have won eight straight games, with a goal advantage of 39-4. That included an 11-0 defeat of the Cayman Islands and a 7-0 rout of Aruba. Canada defeated a talented Haiti team 4-0 on aggregate in the second round of World Cup qualifying last month before making the trip to Kansas City. Cyle Larin has put up three goals in the two Gold Cup 2021 games, and Stephen Eustaquio has scored twice.

Larin is joined up front by Lucas Cavallini and Junior Hoillet, who have 28 goals in a combined 57 matches with the national team. Eustaquio, Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio and CF Montreal's Samuel Piette are creative in midfield, and Tajon Buchanan has filled in admirably on the flank for injured star Alphonso Davies. The Canadians are fired up after qualifying for the hexagonal of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1997 and want to add a statement victory.

