Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador have faced off 12 times on the international stage. They will meet for the 13th time on Wednesday in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Trinidad and Tobago shocked the masses by holding off Mexico in a 0-0 draw over the weekend, while El Salvador dominated Guatemala in a 2-0 victory. Can El Salvador beat Trinidad and Tobago for the first time since 2007, or will Trinidad and Tobago extend its unbeaten streak to eight games?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m ET. The latest El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago odds from William Hill Sportsbook list El Salvador as a +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115). Trinidad and Tobago is a +230 underdog, and the over-under for total goals is set at 1.5.

El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago spread: El Salvador -0.5 (+115)

El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago over-under: 1.5 goals

El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago money line: El Salvador +115, Trinidad and Tobago +230, Draw +210

TT: Trinidad and Tobago hasn't lost to El Salvador in six games

SLV: EL Salvador has won six of the nine games it's played in 2021 by at least two goals

Why you should back El Salvador

El Salvador showcased its depth by getting goals from two bench players over the weekend and peppered Guatemala's keeper with shots in a commanding performance. El Salvador racked up 21 shots and put six on target while also commanding 69 percent of the possession and doubling Guatemala's pass total on 86 percent accuracy.

Alex Roldan, Joaquin Rivas, Darwin Ceren, and others can all be deadly attackers. Eriq Zavaleta and Ronald Gomez help stabilize El Salvador's defense at center back. Trinidad and Tobago didn't get much of anything to happen in its last match, and that could carry over into Wednesday.

Why you should back Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago was underwhelming against what's arguably the Gold Cup's most talented team, but it did get a desirable result that could lead to success after the group stage. Trinidad and Tobago managed to keep a clean sheet despite Mexico putting seven of its 30 shots on target. Trinidad and Tobago also controlled 17 percent of the possession and completed 48 percent of its 151 passes.

If Trinidad and Tobago can be more consistent in possession and create a few quality chances in enemy territory, it could keep another clean sheet. Getting on the score sheet and parking the bus could lead to three points on Wednesday. Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molina could be vital to making that happen.

How to make Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador picks

