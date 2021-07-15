The United States will try to move to the brink of advancing from the group stage Thursday night when it faces Martinique in its second match of the 2021 Gold Cup in Kansas City. The Americans have won the competition six times, trailing only Mexico, who has 11 Gold Cup championship, and beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener on Sunday. They are fielding a younger squad at the tournament as many top players have returned to their European clubs. Martinique struck first against Canada on Sunday, but the Canucks stormed back to a 4-1 victory.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Children's Mercy Park. William Hill Sportsbook lists the USA as the -2500 favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest USMNT vs. Martinique odds, while Martinique is the +3500 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Martinique vs. USA picks or Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the USA vs. Martinique matchup. Here are the betting odds and trends for United States vs. Martinique:

United States vs. Martinique: USA -2.5 (-145)

United States vs. Martinique over-under: 3.5 goals

United States vs. Martinique money line: USA -2500, Martinique +3500, Draw +850

USA: Gayasi Zardes is the top scorer on the roster with 12 goals in 57 games

MAR: Stephane Aubul is tied for fifth on the nation's all-time list with nine goals



Why you should back United States

The young players American are relishing their time to shine in this tournament. They held the ball for 63 percent of the game and banged a few shots off the woodwork. Now they face a less talented Martinique squad that yielded 65 percent possession and was outshot 14-5 by Canada. A young defense featuring Shaquell Moore, Miles Robinson and Sam Vines allowed few chances, with just five Haiti shots on target. Vines also scored the lone goal in his competitive match debut.

The Americans are 9-1-1 since the start of 2020, with the only blemishes a 1-0 loss to Switzerland and a scoreless draw with Wales in friendlies. Both of those teams advanced to the knockout round at Euro 2020. The USA also won the Nations League last month with a 3-2 victory over rival Mexico and is building momentum for a run to the 2022 World Cup. The Martinique defense struggled against Canada, so the likes of Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike and Sebastian Lletget could present problems. Jonathan Lewis should also find plenty of space to operate down the wing.

Why you should back Martinique

The teams have met twice, in the 2003 and 2017 Gold Cups, and the Americans prevailed both times. But Martinique can look to the last encounter for some inspiration. The squad fought back from two goals down to equalize in the 74th minute before yielding the winner two minutes later. Martinique failed to advance in the 2019 Gold Cup but beat Cuba 3-0 before losing a fierce battle in the group-stage finale to Mexico. It qualified for this event with a second-place finish in its Nations League group in 2019, with its only loss coming to Honduras on an own goal.

That Nations League event, in November 2019, was Martinique's most recent competition before Sunday's loss to Canada, and the rust showed. The experienced team should regroup and try to take advantage of a young American squad that is still finding its way. The core of the team has played together with local club teams, and seven players have at least 20 caps, so the cohesion should return. Samaritaine teammates Daniel Herelle and Karl Vitulin mesh well in the midfield, while striker Emmanuel Riviere has scored in consecutive games (19 months apart).

How to make United States vs. Martinique or 2021 Gold Cup picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the USA vs. Martinique match from every angle, and he is leaning over on the goal total (3.5).

So who wins Martinique vs. USA in Thursday's Gold Cup 2021 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie?