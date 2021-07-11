Canada kicks off its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup run on Sunday against Martinique, and it needs to start with a victory as it aims to vie with the United States for the top spot in Group B. Canada has won eight of its past nine and faces a Martinique squad that has not played a game since 2019. The team plays under the French Football Federation and is not eligible for World Cup qualifying. The Canadians won this event in 1985 and 2002, while Martinique has advanced past the group stage once in six appearances.

Canada vs. Martinique: Canada -1.5 (-150)

Canada vs. Martinique over-under: 2.5 goals (over -150, under +120)

Canada vs. Martinique money line: Canada -500, Martinique +1200, Draw +450

Canada: Lucas Cavallini has 16 goals in just 22 matches with the national team.

Martinique: Stephane Abaul is tied for fifth on the nation's all-time list with nine goals.

Why you should back Canada

The team is on a six-game win streak that includes an 11-0 victory against the Cayman Islands in March that was the biggest rout in Canada's history. The World Cup qualifying competition wasn't impressive, but the results were, as the Canucks outscored those six foes 31-1. They followed the demolition of the Cayman Islands with a 7-0 win against Aruba and a 4-0 triumph over Suriname. They then defeated Haiti 4-0 on aggregate in the second round.

Canada's last loss was a 1-0 setback to Iceland in a friendly in January 2020. The team is a cohesive unit that is composed primarily of MLS stars, including Toronto FC trio Jonathan Osorio, Ayo Akinola and Richie Laryea. The defense has allowed four shots on goal over its past five matches, holding both Aruba and the Cayman Islands without one. Vancouver Whitecaps star Lucas Cavallini and Turkish Super Lig standout Cyle Larin are among the nation's top 10 all-time scorers with a combined 31 goals.

Why you should back Martinique

The small Caribbean nation doesn't produce a ton of talent, but the team is experienced and unified. It is making its third straight appearance, and it beat Canada in the group stage in 2013. Martinique has faced Canada four times, all at the Gold Cup, and has lost once in normal time (1-1-2). In the last installment of this event in 2019, Martinique battled valiantly against eventual champion Mexico before falling 3-2 and failing to advance from the group stage.

Martinique has been idle since the Nations League in late 2019, but it advanced to the Gold Cup with its runner-up group finish there. Its only loss in the four matches was 1-0, on an own goal, to eventual third-place finisher Honduras. The bulk of the players come from three local club teams, so they understand each other on the pitch. Samaritaine teammates Daniel Herelle and Karl Vitulin anchor the midfield, while Stephane Abaul should be the main scoring threat.

