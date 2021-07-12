Costa Rica's bid for a fourth continental title begins Monday when it takes on Guadeloupe in its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage opener at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. Costa Rica won the event in 1963, 1969 and 1989 and is third behind Mexico (11) and the United States (six) in number of trophies. Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup, and some of the stars of that squad remain. Guadeloupe is an inexperienced team that has played just eight games since the start of 2019 but has won six in a row.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m ET. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe: Costa Rica -2.5 (-110)

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe over-under: 2.5 goals

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe money line: Costa Rica -1600, Guadeloupe +3300, Draw +750

Costa Rica: Bryan Ruiz is the nation's No. 5 all-time scorer with 26 goals

Guadeloupe: Raphael Mirval has eight goals in 12 international appearances

Why you should back Costa Rica

The Ticos have a strong veteran core led by captain Bryan Ruiz and creative midfielder Celso Borges. Three of the nation's top 10 all-time in goals and appearances are on this squad, with Joel Campbell also among that group. Borges is second all-time in caps with 134. Costa Rica is 0-4-4 in its past eight but has faced stout competition and should overwhelm Guadeloupe with its talent and experience. Just two of the Gwada Boys have more than 10 international appearances. Costa Rica has won the two all-time meetings, 5-1 and 1-0 in Gold Cup matches.

Costa Rica lost 4-0 to the United States in a friendly on June 9 but played a tough Honduras team to a 2-2 draw in the third-place Nations League match last month before falling on penalties. It also lost in a shootout to Mexico in the semifinal after a scoreless draw. A defense featuring stalwart Oscar Duarte along with Chicago Fire's Francisco Calvo and former Premier League star Bryan Oviedo should be able to shut down an attack that possesses little talent and almost no cohesiveness. The Ticos will come out Monday night fired up to make one last run.

Why you should back Guadeloupe

The team has reached the Gold Cup just three times but has advanced past the group stage twice. It lost to Mexico in the semifinals in 2007 and fell to Costa Rica in the 2009 quarterfinals. The Gwada Boys have allowed three goals over six games the past two years and beat Turks and Caicos 10-0 in November 2019. They come off impressive wins against the Bahamas and Guatemala this month to qualify. They should still be on a high after beating Guatemala in a 10-round shootout following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday to win the qualification tournament.

Matthias Phaeton scored in each of those games, and Raphael Mirval had the other goal, and the young attackers could trouble a Ticos defense that has yielded 12 goals in the past nine games. The young Guadeloupeans could cause trouble overall for a Costa Rican team that appears to be showing its age. Just eight of Guadeloupe's 20 outfield players are over 25, while Costa Rica has 12 over the age of 30.

